Liferay to Provide U.S. Postal Service with Platform to Modernize Employee Experience

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile, and connected devices, today announced that the United States Postal Service is adopting the Liferay Digital Experience Platform to modernize its employee experience.

The new solution addresses the needs of an evolving workforce by integrating systems, streamlining and automating workflows to drive consistency in service delivery for 630,000 employees across the organization.

"We are excited to help U.S Postal Service provide more convenience to all its workforce through integration and content management capabilities", said Todd Jarvis, VP of global Channel Sales at Liferay. "The employee experience has increasingly grown as a priority for top organizations all over the world, such as USPS, that keep innovating and delivering more value to its customers".

Developed by Liferay's partner Imagine Believe Realize, LLC (IBR), the system will include a robust content management, search, mobile-responsive and personalization platform that will support USPS' dynamic HR organization. IBR's team of innovative and agile experts is a perfect fit for leveraging Liferay's capabilities, helping USPS offer a best-in-class digital solution for its employees.

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations solve digital challenges with omnichannel intranet, portal, commerce, and integration solutions. Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable, innovative, and secure. We try to leave a positive mark on the world through business and technology. Thousands of organizations in financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, manufacturing, and multiple other industries use Liferay. Liferay. One Platform. Endless Solutions.