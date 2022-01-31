Ingredion Included in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Fifth Consecutive Year

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced that it is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.



The 2022 GEI expands globally to represent 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Colombia and Uruguay for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology, and utilities, which collectively have the highest company representation in the index.

"We are committed to living our values and creating a culture where diversity is celebrated, and inclusion is embraced,” said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and chief executive officer. “We are proud to be included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fifth consecutive year. Our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is at the heart of our purpose-driven culture and provides us the best opportunity to attract the best and brightest employees to drive an innovative culture focused on delivering sustainable growth for our shareholders.”

“We are proud to recognize Ingredion and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. “Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations.”

Ingredion submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

