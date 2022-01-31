Las Vegas, USA, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Insights | Clinical Trials Report 2022 by DelveInsight

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline involves 30+ key companies continuously working towards developing 30+ Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer treatment therapies, as per DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s ‘Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Insight 2021’ report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline (NMIBC) report:

DelveInsight’s NMIBC Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline treatment therapies.

Some of the key pharmaceutical companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer treatment scenario include Tollys, Vaxiion Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Theralase Technologies, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Asieris Pharmaceuticals, UroGen Pharma, CG Oncology, Sesen Bio, Hamlet Pharma, AstraZeneca, Viralytics, ImmunityBio, Prokarium, Abraxis Bioscience, LIPAC Oncology, Rapamycin Holdings, Taizhou Hanzhong Biomedical, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, FKD therapies, Altor Biosciences, Heat Biologics, EMD Sereno, QED Therapeutics, and many others.

and many others. Essential Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer pipeline therapies such as TL-532, VAX 014, Pemigatinib, Erdafitinib, TLD 1433, Sasanlimab/PF-06801591, Nivolumab, APL-1202, UGN-102, Vesibax, and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.

and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials. In November 2021, preliminary Phase II study (CORE1) results were presented for CG0070 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), for the treatment of patients with Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG). Results showed that a combination of CG0070 and pembrolizumab was well tolerated with encouraging early efficacy data in 9 patients.

preliminary results were presented for in combination with (pembrolizumab), for the treatment of patients with Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG). Results showed that a with encouraging early efficacy data in 9 patients. In October 2021, Asieris Pharmaceuticals initiated a Multi-center, Randomized, Open-label, Parallel-controlled Phase 3 Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Clinical Safety and Efficacy of APL-1202 as a Single-agent Oral Treatment Versus Intravesical Instillation of Epirubicin Hydrochloride in naïve Intermediate-risk Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer patients.

initiated a Multi-center, Randomized, Open-label, Parallel-controlled Phase 3 Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Clinical Safety and Efficacy of as a Single-agent Oral Treatment Versus Intravesical Instillation of Epirubicin Hydrochloride in naïve Intermediate-risk Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer patients. UGN-102 (mitomycin gel) is an investigational formulation that utilizes our innovative technology, RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, for the treatment of low-grade NMIBC. UGN-102 is in Phase III clinical evaluation for the treatment of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer.

is an investigational formulation that utilizes our innovative technology, RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, for the treatment of low-grade NMIBC. UGN-102 is in Phase III clinical evaluation for the treatment of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer. Sasanlimab (PF-06801591) is an immunotherapy that Pfizer is developing for several types of cancer. It is called an anti-PD-1 treatment because it blocks the PD-1 protein on the surface of immune T-cells that can sometimes attack healthy cells.

is an immunotherapy that is developing for several types of cancer. It is called an anti-PD-1 treatment because it blocks the PD-1 protein on the surface of immune T-cells that can sometimes attack healthy cells. In June 2021, LiPax, a precision-targeted, locally-delivered taxane being developed by Lipac oncology was found to induce a recurrence-free survival rate of 83% in patients with Non–Muscle Invasive bladder cancer who had undergone transurethral resection of bladder tumor.

The NMIBC pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer products, inactive and dormant assets, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the NMIBC clinical trial landscape.

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Overview

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer is cancer found in the tissue that lines the inner surface of the bladder. The bladder muscle is not involved. Bladder cancer is the 6th most common cancer in the United States. According to the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market report, Nearly 81,000 people will be diagnosed in the United States with bladder cancer in 2020. Bladder cancer is more common in males than females. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer risk factors include smoking – cigarette smokers are up to three times more likely than nonsmokers to develop bladder cancer, older age – most people with bladder cancer are over 60, and the risk increases with age and being a male as well – men are three to four times more likely than women to develop bladder cancer. There are many bladder cancer symptoms such as Hematuria (blood in the urine) - the most common symptom, often without pain, frequent and urgent urination, pain when urine passes, pain in the lower abdomen, and back pain.

Approximately 70-75% of bladder cancers are Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer and the development of novel therapies as well as favourable government policies are all indicative of the requirement and presence of a robust pipeline for Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer.

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA TL-532 Tollys Preclinical TLR3 agonist NA VAX 014 Vaxiion Therapeutics Phase I Apoptosis stimulants Intravesicular Pemigatinib Incyte Corporation Phase II Fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists Oral Erdafitinib Janssen Pharmaceuticals Phase II Fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists Oral TLD 1433 Theralase Technologies Phase II NA Intravesicular Sasanlimab/PF-06801591 Pfizer Phase III Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists Intravenous Nivolumab Bristol-Myers Squibb Phase III Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Intravenous APL-1202 Asieris Pharmaceuticals Phase III Methionine aminopeptidase 2 inhibitors Oral UGN-102 UroGen Pharma Phase III DNA synthesis inhibitors Intravesical

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Product Type : Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutics Assessment By Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Clinical Stage : Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration,Inactive candidates

: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration,Inactive candidates Therapeutics Assessment By Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Route of Administration : Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous

Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapies Molecule Type : Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules

: Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules Therapeutics Assessment By Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapies Mechanism of Action: MTOR protein inhibitors, Fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists, Tubulin inhibitors, DNA synthesis inhibitors, Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor agonists, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists

MTOR protein inhibitors, Fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists, Tubulin inhibitors, DNA synthesis inhibitors, Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor agonists, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Major Companies : Tollys, Vaxiion Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Theralase Technologies, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Asieris Pharmaceuticals, UroGen Pharma, CG Oncology, Sasanlimab, Sesen Bio, Hamlet Pharma, AstraZeneca, Viralytics, ImmunityBio, Prokarium, Abraxis Bioscience, LIPAC Oncology, Rapamycin Holdings, Taizhou Hanzhong biomedical, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, FKD therapies, Altor Biosciences, Heat Biologics, EMD Sereno, QED therapeutics, and several others.

: Tollys, Vaxiion Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Theralase Technologies, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Asieris Pharmaceuticals, UroGen Pharma, CG Oncology, Sasanlimab, Sesen Bio, Hamlet Pharma, AstraZeneca, Viralytics, ImmunityBio, Prokarium, Abraxis Bioscience, LIPAC Oncology, Rapamycin Holdings, Taizhou Hanzhong biomedical, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, FKD therapies, Altor Biosciences, Heat Biologics, EMD Sereno, QED therapeutics, and several others. Key Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Therapies: TL-532, VAX 014, Pemigatinib, Erdafitinib, TLD 1433, Sasanlimab/PF-06801591, Nivolumab, APL-1202, UGN-102, Atezolizumab, APL 1202, Imfinzi, Opdivo, Apaziquone, CG0070, Lenalidomide, Panvac, Sunitinib, ABI-009, ALT-801, Alpha1H, NanoDoce, HS-410, Avelumab, BGJ398, and several others.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer: Overview 4 Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 NMIBC Pipeline Therapeutics 6 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 APL-1202: Asieris Pharmaceuticals 7 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 Erdafitinib: Janssen Pharmaceuticals 8 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 VAX 014: Vaxiion Therapeutics 9 Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 9.1 TL-532: Tollys 10 Therapeutic Assessment 11 Inactive Products 12 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13 NMIBC Key Companies 14 Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Key Products 15 Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer - Unmet Needs 16 Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer - Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer- Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Analyst Views 19 Appendix 20 About DelveInsight

