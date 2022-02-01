ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Q3 Update for the three months ended 31 October 2021

ICG Enterprise Trust plc

1 February 2022

Q3 Update for the three months ended 31 October 2021

NAV per Share Total Return of 33.2% in the last 12 months,
strong momentum continuing

Highlights

  • NAV per Share of 1,628p (31 July 2021: 1,523p), NAV per Share Total Return of 7.3%1 during the quarter; 33.2% during the last twelve months
  • Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis during the quarter of 8.3%1 (Sterling return: 8.5%); 44.7% during the last twelve months. Portfolio valued at £1,090m on 31 October 2021
  • Realisation Proceeds of £90.0m during the quarter, including 27 Full Exits at a weighted-average of 40%1 Uplift to Carrying Value and 4.2x1 Multiple to Cost
  • £75.2m of investments during the quarter, 40.1% into High Conviction Investments including £16.9m into two Direct Investments
  • Third quarter dividend of 6p per share, taking total for the nine months to 31 October 2021 to 18p. Intention reaffirmed to declare total dividends of at least 27p per share in respect of the financial year ending 31 January 2022, which would represent an increase of 12.5% per share compared to the previous financial year
  • Actively managed Portfolio well positioned to navigate dynamic market conditions


Oliver Gardey
Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG
This has been another very strong quarter for ICG Enterprise Trust, delivering NAV per share Total Return of 33.2% over the last twelve months. All parts of the business have produced good results, building on the continued positive momentum we reported for the first half of our financial year.

The Portfolio return was broad-based, with our High Conviction investments generating an enhanced return on top of our diversified Third Party fund investments. This composition of growth underlines the benefits our shareholders receive from our active portfolio construction.

Our LP secondaries programme is progressing well. The investment we made during the first half of this financial year is performing above expectations and we signed a second transaction after the end of the quarter covered in this report.

Realisation and investment levels remain high. As we continue to benefit from realisations within the Portfolio, we are finding attractive opportunities to deploy our shareholders’ capital, particularly into new High Conviction investments.

Looking ahead, we have an attractive and actively managed portfolio focussed on defensive growth and invested in high quality companies. The portfolio is well positioned to navigate dynamic market conditions, with balanced exposures across different vintages, sectors and countries. Activity remains robust and we have a healthy pipeline of both investments and realisations as we look to the fourth quarter of our financial year and beyond.

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

  Three months to:Nine months to:12 months to:
  31 Oct. 202131 Oct. 202031 Oct. 202131 Oct. 202031 Oct. 202131 Oct. 2020
Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis 8.3%12.1%23.8%7.9%44.7%11.9%
NAV per Share Total Return 7.3%10.7%19.1%9.6%33.2%11.1%
Realisation Proceeds £90m£72m£265m£94m£308m£127m
Total New Investment £75m£30m£209m£82m£266m£131m


    Annualised
 3 months9 months1 year3 years5 years10 years
Performance to 31 October 2021      
NAV per Share Total Return7.3%19.1%33.2%18.1%17.1%13.2%
Share Price Total Return15.7%31.6%56.3%17.7%16.8%15.4%
FTSE All-Share Index Total Return3.5%16.6%35.4%5.6%5.6%7.5%

ABOUT ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST

ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US.

As a listed private equity investor, our purpose is to provide shareholders with access to the attractive long-term returns generated by investing in private companies, with the added benefit of daily liquidity.

We invest in companies directly via co-investments and through funds managed by ICG and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.

We have a long track record of delivering strong returns through a flexible mandate and highly selective approach that strikes the right balance between concentration and diversification, risk and reward.

NOTES

Included in this document are Alternative Performance Measures (“APMs”). APMs have been used if considered by the Board and the Manager to be the most relevant basis for shareholders in assessing the overall performance of the Company, and for comparing the performance of the Company to its peers and its previously reported results. The Glossary in the Company’s H1 results includes further details of APMs and reconciliations to International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) measures, where appropriate.

In the Manager’s Review and Supplementary Information, all performance figures are stated on a Total Return basis (i.e. including the effect of re-invested dividends). ICG Alternative Investment Limited, a regulated subsidiary of Intermediate Capital Group plc, acts as the Manager of the Company.

DISCLAIMER

This report may contain forward looking statements. These statements have been made by the directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this report and should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying such forward-looking information. These written materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. The issuer has not and does not intend to register any securities under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not intend to offer any securities to the public in the United States. No money, securities or other consideration from any person inside the United States is being solicited and, if sent in response to the information contained in these written materials, will not be accepted.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Portfolio performance

  • Portfolio valued at £1,090m on 31 October 2021
  • Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis of 8.3% during the quarter and 23.8% during the nine months to 31 October 2021
  • High Conviction Investments (48.9% of the Portfolio) generated local currency returns of 9.3% during the quarter
  • Third Party Funds (51.1% of the Portfolio) generated local currency returns of 7.3% during the quarter
  • Gains were broad-based, including a number of successful Full Exits and Partial Realisations within the Portfolio
  • Our portfolio of secondary investments performed particularly strongly during the quarter, and at 31 October 2021 secondary investments represented 17.0% of our Portfolio (31 July 2021: 12.0%)
Movement in the Portfolio to 31 October 2021Three months
£m		Nine months
£m
Opening Portfolio1,019.0949.2
Total New Investments75.2208.5
Total Proceeds(90.0)(274.7)
Net cash (inflow)/outflow(14.8)(66.2)
Valuation movement*84.2225.8
Currency movement1.9(18.5)
Closing Portfolio1,090.31,090.3
% Portfolio growth (local currency)8.3%23.8%
% currency movement0.2%(2.0)%
% Portfolio growth (Sterling)8.5%21.8%
Expenses and other(1.2)%(2.7)%
NAV per share Total Return7.3%19.1%
* 91% of the Portfolio is valued using 30 September 2021 (or later) valuations.

New investment and commitment activity

  • £75.2m of Total New Investment in the quarter; 40.0% (£30.1m) invested into High Conviction Investments with the remaining 60.0% (£45.1m) being drawdowns on commitments to Third Party Funds
  • This brings the Total New Investment in the nine months to 31 October to £208.5m, of which 63.1% (£131.6m) was into High Conviction Investments and 36.9% (£76.9m) was in the form of drawdowns from commitments to Third Party Funds
  • Within the £30.1m of High Conviction Investments made during the quarter, we invested a total of £16.9m in two new Direct Investments:
CompanyManagerCompany sectorDescriptionInvestment
Davies GroupBC PartnersTMTProvider of business outsourcing services to the insurance sector£8.7m
PlanetEurazeo / AdventFinancialsProvider of integrated payments services focused on hospitality and luxury retail£8.2m
  • The remaining £13.2m of High Conviction Investments made in the quarter were through ICG funds (£10.3m) and add-on investments for existing portfolio companies (£2.9m)
  • We made no new commitments to Third Party Funds during the quarter

Realisation activity

  • Realisation proceeds of £90.0m received during the quarter, of which £61.5m was generated from 27 Full Exits executed at an average of 40% Uplift to Carrying Value and 4.2x Multiple to Cost. This includes proceeds from the sale of U-POL that was announced in our H1 results
  • For the nine months to 31 October 2021, Full Exits have been executed at an average of 30% Uplift to Carrying Value and 3.1x Multiple to Cost

Quoted Companies

  • We do not invest directly in publicly quoted companies, but gain listed investment exposure when IPOs are used to exit an investment
  • At 31 October 2021, we had 54 investments in quoted companies, representing 13.5% of the Portfolio (31 July 2021; 14.2%)
  • There were five quoted investments that individually accounted for 0.5% or more of the Portfolio value:

 CompanyTicker% value of Portfolio
1Chewy (part of PetSmart holding)1CHWY-US6.2%
2OlaplexOLPX0.9%
3AllegroALE-WA0.6%
4SynlabSYAB-F0.6%
5AutostoreAUTO.OL0.5%
            Other  4.7%
Total  13.5%
1 % value of Portfolio includes entire holding of PetSmart and Chewy. Majority of value is within Chewy

Balance sheet and financing

  • Total liquidity of £246.9m, comprising £76.2m cash and £170.7m undrawn bank facility

 £m
Cash at 31 July 202169.5
Realisation Proceeds90.0
Third Party Fund drawdowns(45.1)
High Conviction Investments(30.1)
Shareholder returns(4.1)
FX and other(4.0)
Cash at 31 October 202176.2
Available undrawn debt facilities170.7
Cash and undrawn debt facilities (total available liquidity)246.9
  • Portfolio represented 97.7% of net assets

 £m% of net assets
Total Portfolio1,090.397.7%
Cash76.26.8%
Current liabilities(50.7)(4.5)%
Net assets1,115.8100%
  • Undrawn commitments of £442.5m, of which 22.7% (£100.3m) were to funds outside of their investment period

DIVIDEND

  • Continued commitment to provide a progressive dividend in line with current policy
  • Third quarter dividend of 6p per share, taking total for the nine months to 31 October 2021 to 18p. Intention reaffirmed to declare total dividends of at least 27p per share in respect of the financial year ending 31 January 2022, which would represent an increase of 12.5% per share compared to the previous financial year

ACTIVITY SINCE THE QUARTER END (TO 31 DECEMBER 2021)

  • Total Proceeds of £61.7m
  • New Investments of £47.2m, 36.3% into High Conviction Investments
  • New Fund Commitments
    • ICG Ludgate Hill II: $20.0m (£15m) – secondary portfolio

ICG Private Equity Fund Investments Team
1 February 2022

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

Top 30 companies
The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise Trust had the largest investments by value at 31 October 2021.

 CompanyManagerYear of investmentCountryValue as a %
of Portfolio
1PetSmart/Chewy+^    
 Retailer of pet products and services



BC Partners2015United States6.2%
2Minimax+    
 Supplier of fire protection systems and servicesICG2018Germany3.0%



3IRI+    
 Provider of mission-critical data and predictive analytics to consumer goods manufacturersNew Mountain2018United States2.9%





4Leaf Home Solutions    
 Provider of home maintenance services



Gridiron2016United States2.0%
5Yudo+    
 Manufacturer of components for injection mouldingICG2017Hong Kong1.9%



6DOC Generici+    
 Distributor of pharmaceutical productsICG2019Italy1.8%



7Berlin Packaging+    
 Provider of global packaging services and supplies



Oak Hill2018United States1.8%
8Froneri+    
 Manufacturer and distributor of ice cream products



PAI2019United Kingdom1.7%
9Visma+    
 Provider of business management software and outsourcing services



ICG / HgCapital2017 / 2020Norway1.6%



10Endeavor Schools+    
 Operator of private-pay schools

Leeds Equity2018United States1.6%
11David Lloyd Leisure+    
 Operator of premium health clubs



TDR2013 / 2020United Kingdom1.4%
12DomusVi+    
 Operator of retirement homes



ICG2021France1.4%

13AML RightSource+    
 Provider of compliance and regulatory services and solutionsGridiron2020United States1.3%





14Ivanti+    
 Provider of IT management software solutionsCharlesbank2021United States1.2%



15PSB Academy+    
 Provider of tertiary educationICG2018Singapore1.0%




 CompanyManagerYear of investmentCountryValue as a %
of Portfolio
16Davies Group +    
 Provider of business outsourcing services to the insurance sector

BC Partners2021United Kingdom0.9%
17Olaplex    
 Provider of hair care productsAdvent2020United Kingdom0.9%
18DigiCert+    
 Provider of enterprise security solutions



ICG2021United States0.8%
19Curium Pharma+    
 Supplier of nuclear medicine diagnostic pharmaceuticalsICG2020United Kingdom0.8%



20Class Valuation+    
 Provider of residential mortgage appraisal management servicesGridiron2021United States0.8%





21RegEd+    
 Provider of Saas-based governance, risk and compliance enterprise software solutionsGryphon Investors2018United States0.8%





22Planet+    
 Provider of integrated payments services focused on hospitality and luxury retailEurazeo / Advent2021Ireland0.8%





23Crucial Learning+ (fka VitalSmarts)    
 Provider of corporate training courses focused on communication skills and leadership developmentLeeds Equity2019United States0.7%





24AMEOS Group+    
 Provider of health care servicesICG2021Switzerland0.7%



25Allegro    
 Operator of an online marketplace and price comparison websiteCinven / Permira2017Poland0.6%





26Synlab    
 Operator of medical diagnostic laboratoriesCinven2015Germany0.6%



27HSE24    
 Home shopping network in GermanyICG2020Germany0.6%



28AutoStore    
 Designer and manufacturer of automated storage and retrieval systemsTH Lee2019Norway0.5%





29proALPHA    
 Developer and vendor of resource planning softwareICG2017Germany0.5%



30IRIS     
 Provider of business-critical softwareICG2018United Kingdom0.5%



 Total of the 30 largest underlying investments   41.3%

+ All or part of this investment is held directly as a Co-investment or other Direct Investment
^ All or part of this investment was acquired as part of a secondary purchase        

30 largest fund investments
The table below presents the 30 largest funds by value at 31 October 2021. The valuations are net of underlying managers’ fees and Carried Interest.

 FundYear of commitmentCountry/ regionValue £mOutstanding commitment £m
1ICG Ludgate Hill I    
 Secondary portfolio2021Europe/North America44.210.2

2BC European Capital IX
Mid-market and large buyouts

2011

Europe/North America

38.0

1.7

3ICG Europe VII    
 Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts



2018Europe34.8          10.5
             
4ICG Strategic Equities Fund III    
 Secondary fund restructurings2018Global33.2          10.1            

5Gridiron Capital Fund III    
 Mid-market buyouts2016North America26.9          4.0              

6Sixth Cinven Fund    
 Large buyouts2016Europe24.1          2.0              

7Graphite Capital Partners VIII     
 Mid-market buyouts2013UK23.7          3.1              

8Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VIII    
 Mid-market and large buyouts2017North America21.1          4.3              

9CVC European Equity Partners VI    
 Large buyouts2013Europe/North America20.0          2.6               
10CVC European Equity Partners VII    
 Large buyouts2017Europe/North America19.8          7.2               
11Advent Global Private Equity IX    
 Large buyouts2019Europe/North America19.0         5.5               
12Advent Global Private Equity VIII    
 Large buyouts2016Europe/North America18.0          0.6              

13PAI Strategic Partnerships     
 Mid-market and large buyouts2019Europe17.7          0.6              

14PAI Europe VI    
 Mid-market and large buyouts2013Europe17.3          1.4              

15BC European Capital X    
 Mid-market and large buyouts2016Europe17.3          0.6              

16TDR Capital III    
 Mid-market and large buyouts



2013Europe15.8          1.6             
17PAI Europe VII     
 Mid-market and large buyouts2017Europe14.310.3

18Gryphon V     
 Mid-market buyouts2019North America14.01.4

 


 FundYear of commitmentCountry/ regionValue £mOutstanding commitment £m
18Gryphon V    
 Mid-market buyouts2019North America14.0          1.4              

19New Mountain Partners V    
 Mid-market buyouts2017North America13.7          1.5              

20Permira V    
 Large buyouts2013Europe/North America13.2          0.4              

21ICG Strategic Equity Fund IV    
 Secondary fund restructurings2021Global12.9          19.4            

22Gridiron Capital Fund IV    
 Mid-market buyouts2019North America12.9          4.2              

23Permira VI    
 Large buyouts2016Europe12.8          1.9              

24Resolute IV    
 Mid-market buyouts2018North America12.6          2.2              

25Charterhouse Capital Partners X    
 Large buyouts2015Europe11.9          3.8              

26Leeds Equity Partners VI    
 Mid-market buyouts2017North America10.8          0.8              

27Permira VII    
 Large buyouts

2019Global10.4          3.6
              
28ICG Strategic Secondaries II    
 Secondary fund restructurings2016Europe/North America9.9            15.2



             
29One Equity Partners VI
Mid-market buyouts		2016Europe/North America9.60.6
      
30Resolute II Continuation
Mid-market buyouts		2021North America9.5-
      
 Total of the largest 30 fund investments  573.4                132.7
 Percentage of total investment Portfolio  52.6% 
      
    

Portfolio at 31 October 2021
All data is presented on a look-through basis to the investment portfolio held by the Company, consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports

Investment category
£m
% of Portfolio
ICG managed investments289.826.6%
Third party Direct Investments185.217.0%
Third party Secondary Investments58.15.3%
High Conviction Investments533.148.9%
Third Party Funds557.251.1%
Total 1,090.3100%


Portfolio by calendar year of investment% of value of underlying investments
2021 19.4%
2020 12.1%
2019 18.9%
2018 19.1%
2017 10.2%
2016 6.9%
2015 8.2%
2014 and older 5.2%
Total 100.0%


Portfolio by sector% of value of underlying investments
Consumer goods and services22.9%
TMT20.2%
Healthcare17.4%
Business services13.8%
Industrials8.9%
Education5.4%
Financials3.6%
Leisure3.4%
Other4.4%
Total100.0%


Portfolio by geographic distribution based on location of company headquarters% of value of underlying investments
North America40.4%
Europe31.4%
UK19.4%
Rest of world8.8%
Total100.0%


1 Alternative Performance Measure

