ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply Belgium’s SNCB with up to 50 electric Traxx passenger locomotives

English French

Alstom to supply Belgium’s SNCB with up to 50 electric Traxx passenger locomotives

First firm order of 24 locomotives worth around €120 million

Locomotives for domestic and cross-border journeys between Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Germany

The most sustainable mobility solution in their category





1 February 2022 – Alstom has signed a framework agreement to deliver up to 50 third-generation electric Traxx locomotives to Belgium’s Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Belges (SNCB) for use on its passenger services. The first firm order, worth around €120 million, covers the design, manufacturing and homologation of 24 locomotives. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2026.

These new locomotives will be used for domestic and cross-border journeys on the electrified networks in Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Germany, including on a number of high-speed lines. They are designed for use with the various electrification1 systems across the countries and are equipped with an ETCS signalling system, as well as all the required conventional signalling systems2.

“We would like to thank SNCB for placing its trust in our transport solutions. The Traxx locomotive is the most sustainable mobility solution in its category and can boast proven reliability and an optimised maintenance cycle,” said Bernard Belvaux, Managing Director of Alstom Benelux.

The development of this new generation of locomotives builds on the proven success of the Traxx platform. More than 2,400 units have been sold throughout the world over the last 20 years. They have been approved in 20 countries and cover a total annual distance of more than 300 million kilometres. In the Benelux countries, nearly 280 Traxx locomotives are already in commercial service.

The third generation Traxx locomotive delivers increased operational performance: it runs at 200 km/h, provides increased flexibility and meets the most recent requirements of the TSI security standards. It also comes with a higher energy efficiency and its maintenance intervals have been extended by 33% to improve availability and reduce maintenance burden.

The new Traxx locomotive was designed at Alstom’s site in Mannheim and is manufactured at the site of Kassel (Germany). The bogies are provided by the Siegen site (Germany) and the body structures are manufactured in Wroclaw (Poland). Alstom’s site at Charleroi will provide the national signalling systems for the four countries and the level 2 ETCS system.

Alstom™ and Traxx™ are registered trademarks of the Alstom Group

1 1.5 kV DC in the Netherlands 3 kV DC in Belgium, 15 kV AC in Germany and 25 kV AC in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg

2 TBL1+ (Belgium), ATB (Netherlands) and LZB/PZB (Germany)





About Alstom



Leading the way in the energy transition, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that constitute sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorails and trams, to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling, and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group’s combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021. Based in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people worldwide. www.alstom.com







Contacts Press:

Samuel Miller - Tel.: +33 (0)6 65 47 40 14

samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com



Sonia THIBAUT – Tel.: +32 (0)473 933 873

sonia.thibaut@alstomgroup.com



Investor Relations:

Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (0)6 88 40 17 57



martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com







Claire LEPELLETIER – Tel.: +33 (0)6 76 64 33 06

claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com

















Attachment