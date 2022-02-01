OTC Markets Group Welcomes Exploits Discovery Corp. (NFLDF) to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD; FSE: 634-FF; OTCQX: NFLDF), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on projects in Newfoundland, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Exploits Discovery Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



Exploits Discovery Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “NFLDF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“We value trading on OTCQX and the efficient and transparent platform it provides to our U.S. shareholders," said Exploits CEO Jeff Swinoga. “This graduation is a step in the right direction as we look to increase market awareness and visibility for the investment community.”

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The company currently holds the Middle Ridge, True Grit, Great Bend, Mt. Peyton, Jonathan's Pond, Gazeebow and Dog Bay projects which cumulatively cover an area of approximately 2,111 square kilometres. All projects within Exploits portfolio lie within the Exploits Subzone. Exploits believes that the Exploits subzone, which runs 200 km from Dog Bay southwest to Bay d'Espoir, has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980s. The last 40 years have seen incremental advancements in the understanding of gold mineralization in the camp. The sum of this knowledge is now coming together in discrete and effective exploration models that have delivered discovery such as NFG's 2019 discovery of 92.86 g/t Au over 19.0 metres near surface. The Exploits Subzone and GRUB regions have been the focus of major staking and financing throughout 2020, with increased exploration activities forecasted in the area moving into 2021. The team at Exploits, with significant local experience and knowledge, have studied the entirety of the Exploits subzone and picked individual land packages for staking or joint venture where there is an opportunity for world class discoveries and mine development. Exploits intends to leverage its local team and the larger shift in understanding and become one of the most extensive explorers in the Exploits subzone.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

