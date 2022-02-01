Microsoft and Striim Announce Strategic Collaboration for Database Modernization in the Azure Cloud

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Striim announced an expansion of their strategic relationship with a new assessment and migration managed service providing fast, automated migration of enterprise databases from on-premises or a cloud to Microsoft Azure databases. This collaboration accelerates the data modernization journey to Azure, helping enterprises modernize their business applications and deploy new cloud-native applications, while maintaining business continuity. This service offering is the latest addition to Striim's relationship with Microsoft, which currently provides continuous, real-time data movement and in-stream transformations to Azure data and analytics services.



Fast, Reliable Migration to Microsoft Azure Databases

The new Striim Database Migration Service, StreamShift, now supports enterprises moving from database sources such as Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, and MongoDB to Microsoft Azure. The service helps accelerate the transition to Azure Cosmos DB, Azure Database for MySQL, Azure Database for MariaDB, and Azure Database for PostgreSQL. Customers can run the legacy source and target Azure database simultaneously during migration, ensuring there is no application outage.

"Microsoft is committed to making migration to Azure as smooth as possible, while paving the way for continuous innovation for our customers. Our goal is to build technology that empowers today’s innovators to unleash the power of their data and explore possibilities that will improve their businesses and our world," said Rohan Kumar, Corporate Vice President, Azure Data at Microsoft. "We are pleased to work with Striim to provide our customers with a fast way to replicate their data to the Azure platform and gain mission-critical insights into data from across the organization."

Striim’s patented platform ingests high throughput data from multiple sources non-intrusively and with sub-second latency via Change Data Capture (CDC) and performs in-line mapping and transformations before delivering to Azure Cloud Databases.

“We have significant joint enterprise customers with Microsoft and this expanded collaboration enables us to accelerate digital transformation and cloud adoption without incurring any outage in existing business operations,” said Alok Pareek, EVP Products at Striim. “The combination of Striim and Microsoft Azure will help our customers standardize, modernize, and continuously replicate data from all parts of the enterprise and gain real-time visibility into their business data pipelines.”

Real-Time Reporting and Analytics Via Continuous Data Replication

Striim enables ongoing, continuous data replication from a wide variety of sources, both on-premises and in the cloud, making operational data immediately available for reporting and analytics. Striim performs in-flight data processing such as filtering, transformations, and enrichment before delivering with sub-second latency to Azure targets such as Azure Synapse, Azure Cosmos DB, Azure Data Lake Storage, and Azure Event Hubs for real-time visibility into data across the enterprise.

About Striim

The Striim® platform is an enterprise-grade data integration and streaming solution for moving data in real-time to the cloud. Striim makes it easy to continuously ingest, process, and deliver high volumes of streaming data from diverse sources (both on-premises or in the cloud) to support multi and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Striim collects data in real time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors, and delivers to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency. For more information, visit www.striim.com , read our blog at www.striim.com/blog , follow @striimteam , or download the Striim platform.

Media Contact:

Jason Nichols for Striim, Inc.

jay@nicholscomm.com

408-772-1551

