OptimizeRx’s Mike Rousselle Named to MM+M’s 40 Under 40 List of the Medical Marketing Industry’s Brightest Young Stars

ROCHESTER, Mich., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, today announced its vice president of data product, Mike Rousselle, has been named to MM+M’s 40 Under 40 List for his accomplishments and contributions to the healthcare marketing industry.



In its third year, the 40 Under 40 list shines a light on the young marketers whose leadership, strategic thinking and digital facility have contributed to the industry’s continued growth at a challenging time for the healthcare business as a whole. The list includes individuals who hail from a range of employers, from pharma and biotech companies and agencies to device manufacturers, analytics firms and health media. At those organizations, the honorees hold a range of essential account, strategy and creative positions. With the world of medical marketing continuing to evolve in the digital era, these individuals inspire confidence that the industry is in good hands for the years ahead.

Rousselle is a data science leader focused on advancing healthcare marketing through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to efficiently reach target audiences through innovative technology applications. Over the course of his career, he has remained laser-focused on leveraging the power of AI and ML to develop and deploy products that drive business and human value. At OptimizeRx, Rousselle is applying his AI expertise in healthcare and marketing to create tailored solutions for life sciences customers. His team’s solutions leverage ML methods applied to real-world data (RWD), to infer what is happening during patient-physician encounters, using those insights to then power the delivery of information from life sciences companies to healthcare providers in real-time at the point of care. This advancement in point-of-care communication is key when applying insights from RWD, helping to optimize the feedback loop between life sciences companies and healthcare providers and support better patient outcomes.

“Mike is genuinely passionate about the difference AI can make when embedded into the products and processes we use every day,” said OptimizeRx CEO, Will Febbo. “His insights and approach allow our team to create customized, measurable and highly targeted customer campaigns that result in outstanding return on investment relative to our customers’ marketing spend. Mike is helping redefine healthcare marketing through the application of AI, ML and predictive analytics methods to traditional marketing data, and we are privileged to have him on our team.”

MM+M’s editor-in-chief, Larry Dobrow, commented: “It’s no secret that, within the broader marketing world, capable and enthusiastic young leaders are in high demand. This year’s 40 Under 40 honorees show just how many of them have gravitated toward healthcare. The industry’s future is in good hands.”

The 2022 class of MM+M’s 40 Under 40 will be celebrated at a dinner to be held at The Edison Ballroom in New York City on March 24. For more information about MM+M’s 40 Under 40 program, visit www.mmm40under40.com.

About MM+M

First published in 1966 as Medical Marketing and Media, MM+M is the media brand of record for pharmaceutical marketing and commercialization, delivering the most balanced and relevant coverage of the growing industry. The title produces an essential mix of online breaking news and analysis combined with monthly print features — timely, objective, original editorial content for an executive audience of leaders and thinkers who work in pharma, medical device, diagnostics and greater healthcare marketing. MM+M also develops conferences and live and virtual events, and engineers the industry’s premier awards program, the MM+M Awards.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is the best-in-class health technology company enabling care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through a technology platform embedded within a proprietary point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

For more information, follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com .

