Flow Capital Completes Follow-On Investment in Jorsek

TORONTO, Ontario, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital,” “Flow,” or the “Company”) announces that it has closed a follow-on investment of US$1,500,000 in Jorsek, Inc. (“Jorsek”) bringing its total invested amount to US$3,500,000. Jorsek is a SaaS software company providing a cloud-based, highly scalable and configurable knowledge management solution for the technical documentation market.



“Jorsek’s industry leading content management platform, Heretto, has empowered many organizations to better streamline content creation and to maximize their content production capabilities. We are excited to be extending our support for them as they continue to accelerate their growth and ramp their sales efforts,” commented Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer of Flow Capital.

About Jorsek

Founded in 2005, Jorsek is based in Rochester, NY and Krakow, Poland. Jorsek is a leading provider of knowledge management software for technical communities around the world, helping companies to solve their complex content problems with a new way of authoring, organizing, and managing their documentation. From growing small businesses to Fortune 500 Enterprises, clients use Jorsek’s open technology and cloud software products to manage millions of topics in their structured content to educate employees and customers. For more information, visit https://heretto.com/ .

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta

Chief Executive Officer

alex@flowcap.com

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,

PO Box 171,

Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.