Trinity Realty Group, LLC. Joins TCN Worldwide as Its Newest Member Firm

Albany, NY, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Ross Ford III, president & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, is pleased to announce Trinity Realty Group, LLC. (TRG) as the newest member to be selected to join the international real estate services organization. Located in Albany, TRG is one of the markets leading full-service commercial real estate companies serving the commercial real estate needs of Upstate New York, including the Capital Region, Hudson Valley, and Central/Western NY.

Founded in 2007, TRG is a full-service real estate company specializing in brokerage advisory, property management, and development. Their experienced team specializes in analyzing assets in order to develop and deploy the best strategies to increase their overall performance and value. TRG is in the business of creating opportunities that best suit their clients’ interests while adding to the overall synergy of each community they serve.

A former TCN Worldwide member, TRG's President and CEO, Kevin Parisi, is a graduate of the State University of New York at Albany and has been serving the commercial real estate needs of Albany/Upstate NY for over 20 years. He specializes in retail lease and sale transactions representing both landlords and tenants with all of their expansion and growth needs throughout the New York market.

“Our Company is extremely pleased to be joining TCN Worldwide and the many outstanding commercial real estate firms that make up this highly-respected organization,” stated Kevin Parisi. “We are excited to be representing TCN Worldwide in Upstate NY and on a personal note, I look forward to reconnecting with past colleagues as well as building new relationships that will further our reach to best serve our clients’ commercial real estate needs throughout the U.S. and internationally.”

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Kevin Parisi back to our organization,” stated Ross Ford. “Kevin has distinguished himself as a leader in the marketplace. As President and CEO of TRG he and his partner, Andrew Peckage, have built a company with a successful track record of offering outstanding service to their clients for the past 15 years. We welcome TRG and their team to our growing member roster.”

Andrew Peckage, Principal and co-owner at TRG, commented, “The national exposure and global coverage of the organization will open many doors for our brokers and clients alike. TCN Worldwide is an outstanding organization and will provide our advisors with a broad international network of like-minded colleagues to share industry best practices and enhance the full suite of commercial real estate services we offer.”

About TCN Worldwide

An extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations is what allows TCN Worldwide to be a leader in the commercial real estate industry. With over 1,500 commercial real estate professionals serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest and most comprehensive service providers in the CRE industry.

TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

