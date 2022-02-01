Melissa Bauer Joins Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors

COLDWATER, Mich., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John H. Castle, Chairman and CEO of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., the holding company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust, recently announced the appointment of Melissa “Missy” Bauer as a member of its board of directors.



Ms. Bauer and her husband, Bill, are the founders and owners of B&M Crop Consulting, an independent agricultural consulting company based in Coldwater, MI. They work closely with farmers across Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio providing sound, agronomic knowledge to support clients’ farm operations. They work cooperatively with Farm Journal to gather information on the industry’s latest technology, applications, practices, and equipment. Ms. Bauer also travels across the country giving presentations on how to implement a systems approach to farm management based on her nearly twenty years of research.

A native of Grant, Michigan, Ms. Bauer grew up working on her family’s cash crop and cattle farm. She holds an MS in agronomy from Purdue University and a BS in crop and soil sciences from Michigan State University. She is an active certified crop advisor (CCA).

Ms. Bauer and her husband reside in Coldwater, MI with their three children. When time allows, she enjoys volunteering at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School.

“As a prominent agricultural leader in the tri-state area, Missy brings extensive knowledge and expertise to her role as a director for Southern,” said Castle. “It is my privilege to welcome her to our board.”

