OTC Markets Group Welcomes CopAur Minerals Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: CPAU; OTCQX: COPAF), an exploration company focused on advancing orogenic gold and copper porphyry targets on the Williams Gold-Copper Project, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. CopAur Minerals Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



CopAur Minerals Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “COPAF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Jeremy Yaseniuk, CEO of CopAur Minerals Inc stated, “The Company welcomes the accessibility and further exposure trading on the OTCQX Market offers. This will make it easier for US investors to participate in the market as we continue to advance our projects and operate on a high level of compliance and transparency.”

About CopAur Minerals Inc.

CPAU is an exploration company focused on advancing orogenic gold and copper porphyry targets on the Williams Gold-Copper Project, located within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. CopAur Minerals is ideally situated within the emerging Toodoggone District along the eastern Cordilleran gold belt, composed of the Sheep Creek, Cariboo, and Cassiar orogenic gold districts. The Company is backed by a dynamic team of experienced resource sector professionals, including Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSX-V:BNCH) members on its Advisory Board. The Williams Project represents exceptional shareholder value with significant gold and copper potential.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com