Hain Celestial Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Second Quarter Adjusted Net Sales Growth at the High End of Original Guidance
Second Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Consistent with Mid-January Pre-Announcement
Second Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.33; Adjusted EPS of $0.36
Reaffirms Full Year Adjusted Net Sales Growth Guidance; Updates Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) (“Hain Celestial”, “Hain” or the “Company”), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life®, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Mark L. Schiller, Hain Celestial’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our second quarter results delivered adjusted net sales growth consistent with initial guidance, behind strong U.S. consumption growth, despite industry-wide labor and supply chain challenges. We have utilized aggressive pricing and productivity to offset most of the cost headwinds and have revised guidance to reflect the expectation of accelerating topline growth in the second half of the year and continued elevated supply chain costs and disruptions. We believe that many of these costs will abate over time and remain very focused on our Hain 3.0 strategy as we pivot toward becoming a high growth and highly profitable global health and wellness company.”
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS1
Summary of Second Quarter Results from Continuing Operations
- Net sales decreased 10% to $476.9 million compared to the prior year period.
- When adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales decreased 2% compared to the prior year period.
- Gross margin of 24.6% was flat compared to the prior year period.
- Adjusted gross margin of 24.6%, a 74 basis point decrease from the prior year period.
- Operating income of $32.0 million compared to $13.0 million in the prior year period.
- Adjusted operating income of $45.7 million compared to $48.1 million in the prior year period.
- Net income of $30.9 million compared to $2.2 million in the prior year period.
- Adjusted net income of $34.3 million compared to $34.7 million in prior year period.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $59.3 million compared to $62.2 million in the prior year period.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.4%, a 66 basis point increase compared to the prior year period.
- Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.33 compared to $0.02 in the prior year period.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.36 compared to $0.34 in the prior year period.
- Repurchased 2.0 million shares, or 2.1% of the outstanding common stock, at an average price of $44.31 per share.
SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
The Company operates under two reportable segments: North America and International.
North America
North America net sales in the second quarter were $275.0 million, a decrease of 3% compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales increased 1% from the prior year period mainly due to stronger sales in the snacks category.
Segment gross profit in the second quarter was $67.7 million, a 13% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $67.9 million, a decrease of 16% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 24.6%, a 310 basis point decrease from the prior year period, and adjusted gross margin was 24.7%, a 380 basis point decrease from the prior year period. The decrease was mainly driven by higher cost of sales, including delivery and warehouse expenses in the United States operating segment.
Segment operating income in the second quarter was $27.2 million, a 16% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $29.0 million, an 18% decrease from the prior year period.
Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $33.3 million, a 16% decrease from the prior year period. As a percentage of sales, North America adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.1%, a 190 basis point decrease from the prior year period.
International
International net sales in the second quarter were $201.9 million, a decrease of 18% compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for foreign exchange, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales decreased 6% compared to the prior year period mainly due to a decline in the Europe operating segment, partially offset by an increase in sales in the Ella's Kitchen UK operating segment.
Segment gross profit in the second quarter was $49.6 million, a 4% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $49.4 million, a decrease of 7% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 24.6%, a 350 basis point increase from the prior year period, and adjusted gross margin was 24.5%, a 280 basis point increase from the prior year period. The decrease in gross profit was mainly due to the aforementioned decrease in sales compared to the prior year period. The improvement in gross margin was driven by the divestiture of the fruit business in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and the implementation of productivity initiatives, partially offset by inflationary pressures.
Segment operating income in the second quarter was $27.4 million, compared to a loss of $2.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $27.8 million, an increase of 11% from the prior year period. The increase in operating income reflects non-recurring impairment charges associated with the fruit business that were recognized in the prior year period. Additionally, there were lower selling, general and administrative expenses mainly driven by lower labor-related expenses compared to the prior year period.
Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $34.3 million, a 7% increase from the prior year period. As a percentage of sales, International adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.0%, a 390 basis point increase from the prior year period.
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The Company is announcing today that its Board of Directors has approved an additional $200 million share repurchase authorization. Share repurchases under this authorization will commence after the Company’s existing $300 million authorization is fully utilized. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares and the timing of such repurchases will be at the Company’s discretion and will depend upon market conditions and other corporate considerations. Repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market, pursuant to pre-set trading plans, in private transactions or otherwise.
During the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, the Company repurchased 2.0 million shares, or 2.1% of the outstanding common stock, at an average price of $44.31 per share for a total of $89.8 million, excluding commissions. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $117.0 million remaining under its $300 million authorization, prior to the approval of the additional $200 million authorization.
AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT
In the second quarter, the Company refinanced its revolving credit facility by entering into a Fourth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, which provides for senior secured financing of $1.1 billion in the aggregate, consisting of (1) $300 million in aggregate principal amount of term loans maturing in five years and (2) an $800 million senior secured revolving credit facility which is comprised of a $440 million U.S. revolving credit facility and $360 million global revolving credit facility. Both the term loans and revolving credit facility mature on December 22, 2026.
ACQUISITION OF PARMCRISPS® AND THINSTERS®
On December 28, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of That’s How We Roll from Clearlake Capital Group. That’s How We Roll is the producer and marketer of ParmCrisps® and Thinsters®, two fast-growing brands offering simple and delicious, better-for-you snacks. Consideration for the transaction consisted of cash, net of cash acquired, totaling $261 million, subject to an adjustment for working capital. Of the total consideration, $255 million was paid at closing, with the remaining $6 million payable during the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
FISCAL YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE
The Company updates its guidance for full fiscal year 2022 compared to fiscal year 2021 and now expects:
- Low single digit adjusted net sales growth consistent with prior guidance,
- Modest adjusted gross margin reduction, and
- Adjusted EBITDA approximately flat versus prior year.
Notes: Adjusted net sales is defined as adjusted for the impact of foreign currency changes, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands. All references in this “Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance” section to growth or declines in adjusted net sales or adjusted EBITDA compared to a prior period represent percentage growth or percentage decline.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including, among others, adjusted operating income and its related margin, adjusted gross profit and its related margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, adjusted EBITDA and its related margin and operating free cash flow. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are provided herein in the tables. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company’s operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Operations and Cash Flows presented in accordance with GAAP.
Certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not reconciled to the comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. The Company is not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include litigation and related expenses, transaction costs associated with acquisitions and divestitures, productivity and transformation costs, impairments, gains or losses on sales of assets and businesses, foreign exchange movements and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s GAAP financial results.
The Company believes presenting net sales at constant currency provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company’s consolidated net sales by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.
The Company provides net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign currency, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands to understand the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of such items. The Company’s management believes net sales adjusted for such items is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period-to-period.
The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, unrealized currency gains and losses, litigation and related costs, plant closure related costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, gains or losses on sales of assets and businesses, inventory write-downs, impairment of long-lived assets and other adjustments. The Company’s management believes that these presentations provide useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company as well as a component of performance-based executive compensation.
The Company defines operating free cash flow as cash provided by or used in operating activities from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) less purchases of property, plant and equipment. The Company views operating free cash flow as an important measure because it is one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.
________________________
|* Notes:
|(1)
|The results contained in this press release are presented with the Tilda operating segment being treated as discontinued operations. Unless otherwise noted, all results included in this press release are from continuing operations.
|(2)
|This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other non-GAAP financial calculations are provided in the tables included in this press release.
|THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(unaudited and in thousands)
|December 31, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|77,202
|$
|75,871
|Accounts receivable, net
|163,672
|174,066
|Inventories
|289,239
|285,410
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|45,505
|39,834
|Assets held for sale
|3,354
|1,874
|Total current assets
|578,972
|577,055
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|320,047
|312,777
|Goodwill
|956,283
|871,067
|Trademarks and other intangible assets, net
|500,093
|314,895
|Investments and joint ventures
|16,409
|16,917
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|91,739
|92,010
|Other assets
|21,826
|21,187
|Total assets
|$
|2,485,369
|$
|2,205,908
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|179,808
|$
|171,947
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|110,030
|117,957
|Current portion of long-term debt
|7,834
|530
|Total current liabilities
|297,672
|290,434
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|731,613
|230,492
|Deferred income taxes
|82,020
|42,639
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion
|84,219
|85,929
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|25,989
|33,531
|Total liabilities
|1,221,513
|683,025
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,263,856
|1,522,883
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,485,369
|$
|2,205,908
|THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Second Quarter
|Second Quarter Year to Date
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net sales
|$
|476,941
|$
|528,418
|$
|931,844
|$
|1,027,045
|Cost of sales
|359,646
|398,453
|709,131
|777,916
|Gross profit
|117,295
|129,965
|222,713
|249,129
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|80,136
|84,625
|154,125
|164,146
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|2,049
|2,193
|4,144
|4,626
|Productivity and transformation costs
|2,786
|5,011
|6,769
|6,444
|Proceeds from insurance claim
|-
|-
|(196
|)
|-
|Long-lived asset impairment
|303
|25,179
|303
|57,676
|Operating income
|32,021
|12,957
|57,568
|16,237
|Interest and other financing expense, net
|2,592
|2,337
|4,448
|4,790
|Other income, net
|(9,070
|)
|(1,045
|)
|(9,858
|)
|(2,418
|)
|Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in net loss of equity-method investees
|38,499
|11,665
|62,978
|13,865
|Provision for income taxes
|7,145
|8,438
|11,687
|21,400
|Equity in net loss of equity-method investees
|465
|1,076
|991
|1,095
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|30,889
|$
|2,151
|$
|50,300
|$
|(8,630
|)
|Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|(11
|)
|-
|11,255
|Net income
|$
|30,889
|$
|2,140
|$
|50,300
|$
|2,625
|Net income (loss) per common share:
|Basic net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.53
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Basic net income per common share from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|-
|0.11
|Basic net income per common share
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.02
|Diluted net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.52
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Diluted net income per common share from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|-
|0.11
|Diluted net income per common share
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.02
|Shares used in the calculation of net income (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|94,036
|100,117
|95,579
|100,837
|Diluted
|94,808
|100,562
|96,123
|100,837
|THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(unaudited and in thousands)
|Second Quarter
|Second Quarter Year to Date
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income
|$
|30,889
|$
|2,140
|$
|50,300
|$
|2,625
|Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|(11
|)
|-
|11,255
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|30,889
|2,151
|50,300
|(8,630
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations:
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,903
|11,193
|21,758
|24,954
|Deferred income taxes
|(1,166
|)
|1,022
|(3,271
|)
|92
|Equity in net loss of equity-method investees
|465
|1,076
|991
|1,095
|Stock-based compensation
|4,156
|3,823
|8,443
|8,190
|Long-lived asset impairment
|303
|25,179
|303
|57,676
|Gain on sale of assets
|(8,645
|)
|-
|(8,921
|)
|-
|Loss (gain) on sale of businesses
|-
|9
|-
|(611
|)
|Other non-cash items, net
|(393
|)
|(107
|)
|(1,486
|)
|(1,154
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|21,813
|(5,948
|)
|12,370
|(9,523
|)
|Inventories
|196
|(13,550
|)
|2,473
|(58,512
|)
|Other current assets
|(6,026
|)
|17,849
|(5,126
|)
|55,718
|Other assets and liabilities
|3,342
|504
|1,776
|(1,037
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(25,392
|)
|20,660
|(11,579
|)
|36,272
|Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
|30,445
|63,861
|68,031
|104,530
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(10,186
|)
|(17,516
|)
|(27,996
|)
|(29,671
|)
|Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|(254,569
|)
|-
|(254,569
|)
|-
|Investment in joint venture
|(106
|)
|-
|(514
|)
|(431
|)
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|10,570
|-
|10,734
|-
|Proceeds from sale of businesses, net and other
|-
|-
|-
|4,858
|Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
|(254,291
|)
|(17,516
|)
|(272,345
|)
|(25,244
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility
|420,000
|95,000
|540,000
|150,000
|Repayments under bank revolving credit facility
|(325,000
|)
|(90,000
|)
|(330,000
|)
|(137,000
|)
|Borrowings under term loan
|300,000
|-
|300,000
|-
|Payments of other debt, net
|(2,948
|)
|(272
|)
|(3,185
|)
|(1,711
|)
|Share repurchases
|(89,830
|)
|(29,684
|)
|(266,933
|)
|(71,736
|)
|Employee shares withheld for taxes
|(29,858
|)
|(1,255
|)
|(31,033
|)
|(1,723
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations
|272,364
|(26,211
|)
|208,849
|(62,170
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash from continuing operations
|(278
|)
|3,234
|(3,204
|)
|5,734
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|48,240
|23,368
|1,331
|22,850
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|28,962
|37,253
|75,871
|37,771
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|77,202
|$
|60,621
|$
|77,202
|$
|60,621
|Cash and cash equivalents included in the line item Assets held for sale on the Consolidated Balance Sheets as shown below, represents amounts included within held for sale accounting related to the sale of the Company's U.K. fruit business, the Orchard House Foods Limited business and associated brands.
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|77,202
|$
|46,813
|$
|77,202
|$
|46,813
|Cash and cash equivalents classified in assets held for sale
|-
|13,808
|-
|13,808
|Total cash and cash equivalents shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|$
|77,202
|$
|60,621
|$
|77,202
|$
|60,621
|THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.
|Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income (Loss) by Segment
|(unaudited and in thousands)
|North America
|International
|Corporate/Other
|Hain Consolidated
|Net Sales
|Net sales - Q2 FY22
|$
|275,014
|$
|201,927
|$
|-
|$
|476,941
|Net sales - Q2 FY21
|$
|282,612
|$
|245,806
|$
|-
|$
|528,418
|% change - FY22 net sales vs. FY21 net sales
|(2.7
|)%
|(17.9
|)%
|(9.7
|)%
|Gross Profit
|Q2 FY22
|Gross profit
|$
|67,721
|$
|49,574
|$
|-
|$
|117,295
|Non-GAAP adjustments(1)
|183
|(168
|)
|-
|15
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|67,904
|$
|49,406
|$
|-
|$
|117,310
|Gross margin
|24.6
|%
|24.6
|%
|24.6
|%
|Adjusted gross margin
|24.7
|%
|24.5
|%
|24.6
|%
|Q2 FY21
|Gross profit
|$
|78,285
|$
|51,680
|$
|-
|$
|129,965
|Non-GAAP adjustments(1)
|2,233
|1,675
|-
|3,908
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|80,518
|$
|53,355
|$
|-
|$
|133,873
|Gross margin
|27.7
|%
|21.0
|%
|24.6
|%
|Adjusted gross margin
|28.5
|%
|21.7
|%
|25.3
|%
|Operating income (loss)
|Q2 FY22
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|27,162
|$
|27,368
|$
|(22,509
|)
|$
|32,021
|Non-GAAP adjustments(1)
|1,802
|396
|11,498
|13,696
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|$
|28,964
|$
|27,764
|$
|(11,011
|)
|$
|45,717
|Operating income margin
|9.9
|%
|13.6
|%
|6.7
|%
|Adjusted operating income margin
|10.5
|%
|13.7
|%
|9.6
|%
|Q2 FY21
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|32,440
|$
|(2,741
|)
|$
|(16,742
|)
|$
|12,957
|Non-GAAP adjustments(1)
|3,003
|27,800
|4,320
|35,123
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|$
|35,443
|$
|25,059
|$
|(12,422
|)
|$
|48,080
|Operating income (loss) margin
|11.5
|%
|(1.1
|)%
|2.5
|%
|Adjusted operating income margin
|12.5
|%
|10.2
|%
|9.1
|%
|(1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS"
|THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.
|Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income (Loss) by Segment
|(unaudited and in thousands)
|North America
|International
|Corporate/Other
|Hain Consolidated
|Net Sales
|Net sales - Q2 FY22 YTD
|$
|540,539
|$
|391,305
|$
|-
|$
|931,844
|Net sales - Q2 FY21 YTD
|$
|563,280
|$
|463,765
|$
|-
|$
|1,027,045
|% change - FY22 net sales vs. FY21 net sales
|(4.0
|)%
|(15.6
|)%
|(9.3
|)%
|Gross Profit
|Q2 FY22 YTD
|Gross profit
|$
|124,530
|$
|98,183
|$
|-
|$
|222,713
|Non-GAAP adjustments(1)
|2,593
|707
|-
|3,300
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|127,123
|$
|98,890
|$
|-
|$
|226,013
|Gross margin
|23.0
|%
|25.1
|%
|23.9
|%
|Adjusted gross margin
|23.5
|%
|25.3
|%
|24.3
|%
|Q2 FY21 YTD
|Gross profit
|$
|153,300
|$
|95,829
|$
|-
|$
|249,129
|Non-GAAP adjustments(1)
|3,166
|1,915
|-
|5,081
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|156,466
|$
|97,744
|$
|-
|$
|254,210
|Gross margin
|27.2
|%
|20.7
|%
|24.3
|%
|Adjusted gross margin
|27.8
|%
|21.1
|%
|24.8
|%
|Operating income (loss)
|Q2 FY22 YTD
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|44,004
|$
|51,437
|$
|(37,873
|)
|$
|57,568
|Non-GAAP adjustments(1)
|5,497
|1,572
|15,424
|22,493
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|$
|49,501
|$
|53,009
|$
|(22,449
|)
|$
|80,061
|Operating income margin
|8.1
|%
|13.1
|%
|6.2
|%
|Adjusted operating income margin
|9.2
|%
|13.5
|%
|8.6
|%
|Q2 FY21 YTD
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|65,696
|$
|(18,630
|)
|$
|(30,829
|)
|$
|16,237
|Non-GAAP adjustments(1)
|4,491
|60,994
|5,125
|70,610
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|$
|70,187
|$
|42,364
|$
|(25,704
|)
|$
|86,847
|Operating income (loss) margin
|11.7
|%
|(4.0
|)%
|1.6
|%
|Adjusted operating income margin
|12.5
|%
|9.1
|%
|8.5
|%
|(1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS"
|THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.
|Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS
|(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Second Quarter
|2022 GAAP
|Adjustments
|2022 Adjusted
|2021 GAAP
|Adjustments
|2021 Adjusted
|Net sales
|$
|476,941
|$
|-
|$
|476,941
|$
|528,418
|$
|-
|$
|528,418
|Cost of sales
|359,646
|(15
|)
|359,631
|398,453
|(3,908
|)
|394,545
|Gross profit
|117,295
|15
|117,310
|129,965
|3,908
|133,873
|Operating expenses(a)
|82,488
|(10,895
|)
|71,593
|111,997
|(26,204
|)
|85,793
|Productivity and transformation costs
|2,786
|(2,786
|)
|-
|5,011
|(5,011
|)
|-
|Operating income
|32,021
|13,696
|45,717
|12,957
|35,123
|48,080
|Interest and other (income) expense, net(b)
|(6,478
|)
|9,136
|2,658
|1,292
|(234
|)
|1,058
|Provision for income taxes
|7,145
|1,110
|8,255
|8,438
|2,827
|11,265
|Net income from continuing operations
|30,889
|3,450
|34,339
|2,151
|32,530
|34,681
|Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|(11
|)
|11
|-
|Net income
|30,889
|3,450
|34,339
|2,140
|32,541
|34,681
|Diluted net income per common share from continuing operations
|0.33
|0.03
|0.36
|0.02
|0.32
|0.34
|Diluted net income per common share from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Diluted net income per common share
|0.33
|0.03
|0.36
|0.02
|0.32
|0.34
|Detail of Adjustments:
|Q2 FY22
|Q2 FY21
|Inventory write-down
|$
|(46
|)
|$
|107
|Plant closure related costs, net
|(188
|)
|476
|Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs
|249
|3,325
|Cost of sales
|15
|3,908
|Gross profit
|15
|3,908
|Transaction costs, net
|8,963
|1,005
|Litigation expenses
|1,624
|-
|Long-lived asset impairment
|303
|25,179
|Plant closure related costs, net
|5
|20
|Operating expenses(a)
|10,895
|26,204
|Productivity and transformation costs
|2,786
|5,011
|Productivity and transformation costs
|2,786
|5,011
|Operating income
|13,696
|35,123
|Gain on sale of assets
|(8,656
|)
|-
|Loss on sale of businesses
|-
|9
|Unrealized currency (gains) losses
|(480
|)
|225
|Interest and other (income) expense, net(b)
|(9,136
|)
|234
|Income tax related adjustments
|(1,110
|)
|(2,827
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(1,110
|)
|(2,827
|)
|Net income from continuing operations
|$
|3,450
|$
|32,530
|(a) Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses and long-lived asset impairment.
|(b) Interest and other (income) expense, net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, unrealized currency (gains) losses, (gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses and other expense, net.
|THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.
|Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS
|(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Second Quarter Year to Date
|2022 GAAP
|Adjustments
|2022 Adjusted
|2021 GAAP
|Adjustments
|2021 Adjusted
|Net sales
|$
|931,844
|$
|-
|$
|931,844
|$
|1,027,045
|$
|-
|$
|1,027,045
|Cost of sales
|709,131
|(3,300
|)
|705,831
|777,916
|(5,081
|)
|772,835
|Gross profit
|222,713
|3,300
|226,013
|249,129
|5,081
|254,210
|Operating expenses(a)
|158,572
|(12,620
|)
|145,952
|226,448
|(59,085
|)
|167,363
|Productivity and transformation costs
|6,769
|(6,769
|)
|-
|6,444
|(6,444
|)
|-
|Proceeds from insurance claim
|(196
|)
|196
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Operating income
|57,568
|22,493
|80,061
|16,237
|70,610
|86,847
|Interest and other (income) expense, net(b)
|(5,410
|)
|10,605
|5,195
|2,372
|1,588
|3,960
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|11,687
|4,020
|15,707
|21,400
|(1,735
|)
|19,665
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|50,300
|7,868
|58,168
|(8,630
|)
|70,757
|62,127
|Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|11,255
|(11,255
|)
|-
|Net income
|50,300
|7,868
|58,168
|2,625
|59,502
|62,127
|Diluted net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations
|0.52
|0.09
|0.61
|(0.09
|)
|0.71
|0.62
|Diluted net income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|-
|0.11
|(0.11
|)
|-
|Diluted net income per common share
|0.52
|0.09
|0.61
|0.02
|0.60
|0.62
|Detail of Adjustments:
|Q2 FY22 YTD
|Q2 FY21 YTD
|Inventory write-down
|$
|(46
|)
|$
|311
|Plant closure related costs, net
|808
|1,055
|Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs
|2,538
|3,715
|Cost of sales
|3,300
|5,081
|Gross profit
|3,300
|5,081
|Transaction costs, net
|8,732
|1,374
|Litigation expenses
|3,580
|-
|Long-lived asset impairment
|303
|57,676
|Plant closure related costs, net
|5
|35
|Operating expenses(a)
|12,620
|59,085
|Productivity and transformation costs
|6,769
|6,444
|Productivity and transformation costs
|6,769
|6,444
|Proceeds from insurance claim
|(196
|)
|-
|Proceeds from insurance claim
|(196
|)
|-
|Operating income
|22,493
|70,610
|Gain on sale of assets
|(9,102
|)
|-
|Gain on sale of businesses
|-
|(611
|)
|Unrealized currency gains
|(1,503
|)
|(977
|)
|Interest and other (income) expense, net(b)
|(10,605
|)
|(1,588
|)
|Income tax related adjustments
|(4,020
|)
|1,735
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|(4,020
|)
|1,735
|Net income from continuing operations
|$
|7,868
|$
|70,757
|(a) Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses and long-lived asset impairment.
|(b) Interest and other (income) expense, net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, unrealized currency gains, gain on sale of assets and businesses and other expense, net.
|THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.
|Adjusted Net Sales Growth
|(unaudited and in thousands)
|Q2 FY22
|North America
|International
|Hain Consolidated
|Net sales
|$
|275,014
|$
|201,927
|$
|476,941
|Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands
|(349
|)
|-
|(349
|)
|Impact of foreign currency exchange
|(1,008
|)
|(99
|)
|(1,107
|)
|Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands
|$
|273,657
|$
|201,828
|$
|475,485
|Q2 FY21
|Net sales
|$
|282,612
|$
|245,806
|$
|528,418
|Divestitures and discontinued brands
|(10,353
|)
|(31,657
|)
|(42,010
|)
|Net sales adjusted for divestitures and discontinued brands
|$
|272,259
|$
|214,149
|$
|486,408
|Net sales decline
|(2.7
|)%
|(17.9
|)%
|(9.7
|)%
|Impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands
|3.6
|%
|12.1
|%
|7.7
|%
|Impact of foreign currency exchange
|(0.4
|)%
|(0.0
|)%
|(0.2
|)%
|Net sales growth (decline) on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands
|0.5
|%
|(5.8
|)%
|(2.2
|)%
|Q2 FY22 YTD
|North America
|International
|Hain Consolidated
|Net sales
|$
|540,539
|$
|391,305
|$
|931,844
|Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands
|(527
|)
|-
|(527
|)
|Impact of foreign currency exchange
|(2,727
|)
|(8,368
|)
|(11,095
|)
|Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands
|$
|537,285
|$
|382,937
|$
|920,222
|Q2 FY21 YTD
|Net sales
|$
|563,280
|$
|463,765
|$
|1,027,045
|Divestitures and discontinued brands
|(23,974
|)
|(71,287
|)
|(95,261
|)
|Net sales adjusted for divestitures and discontinued brands
|$
|539,306
|$
|392,478
|$
|931,784
|Net sales decline
|(4.0
|)%
|(15.6
|)%
|(9.3
|)%
|Impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands
|4.1
|%
|15.0
|%
|9.1
|%
|Impact of foreign currency exchange
|(0.5
|)%
|(1.8
|)%
|(1.1
|)%
|Net sales decline on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands
|(0.4
|)%
|(2.4
|)%
|(1.3
|)%
|THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(unaudited and in thousands)
|Second Quarter
|Second Quarter Year to Date
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net income
|$
|30,889
|$
|2,140
|$
|50,300
|$
|2,625
|Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|(11
|)
|-
|11,255
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|30,889
|$
|2,151
|$
|50,300
|$
|(8,630
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,903
|11,193
|21,758
|24,954
|Equity in net loss of equity-method investees
|465
|1,076
|991
|1,095
|Interest expense, net
|1,685
|1,300
|2,831
|3,454
|Provision for income taxes
|7,145
|8,438
|11,687
|21,400
|Stock-based compensation
|4,156
|3,823
|8,443
|8,190
|Unrealized currency (gains) losses
|(480
|)
|225
|(1,503
|)
|(977
|)
|Litigation and related costs
|Litigation expenses
|1,624
|-
|3,580
|-
|Proceeds from insurance claim
|-
|-
|(196
|)
|-
|Restructuring activities
|Plant closure related costs, net
|(183
|)
|2
|813
|(4
|)
|Productivity and transformation costs
|2,247
|4,358
|5,451
|5,139
|Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs
|249
|3,325
|2,538
|3,715
|Acquisitions, divestitures and other
|Transaction costs, net
|8,963
|1,005
|8,732
|1,374
|Gain on sale of assets
|(8,656
|)
|-
|(9,102
|)
|-
|Loss (gain) on sale of businesses
|-
|9
|-
|(611
|)
|Impairment charges
|Inventory write-down
|(46
|)
|107
|(46
|)
|311
|Long-lived asset impairment
|303
|25,179
|303
|57,676
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|59,264
|$
|62,191
|$
|106,580
|$
|117,086
|THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.
|Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment
|(unaudited and in thousands)
|Q2 FY22
|North America
|International
|Corporate/ Other
|Hain Consolidated
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|27,162
|$
|27,368
|$
|(22,509
|)
|$
|32,021
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,654
|6,295
|954
|10,903
|Stock-based compensation
|778
|346
|3,032
|4,156
|Transaction costs, net
|43
|-
|8,920
|8,963
|Litigation expenses
|-
|-
|1,624
|1,624
|Plant closure related costs, net
|122
|(305
|)
|-
|(183
|)
|Productivity and transformation costs
|1,577
|255
|415
|2,247
|Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs
|106
|143
|-
|249
|Inventory write-down
|(46
|)
|-
|-
|(46
|)
|Long-lived asset impairment
|-
|303
|-
|303
|Other
|(59
|)
|(106
|)
|(808
|)
|(973
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|33,337
|$
|34,299
|$
|(8,372
|)
|$
|59,264
|Net sales
|$
|275,014
|$
|201,927
|$
|476,941
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|12.1
|%
|17.0
|%
|12.4
|%
|Q2 FY21
|North America
|International
|Corporate/ Other
|Hain Consolidated
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|32,440
|$
|(2,741
|)
|$
|(16,742
|)
|$
|12,957
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,117
|6,418
|658
|11,193
|Stock-based compensation
|855
|369
|2,599
|3,823
|Transaction costs, net
|(21
|)
|18
|1,008
|1,005
|Plant closure related costs, net
|29
|(27
|)
|-
|2
|Productivity and transformation costs
|772
|2,511
|1,075
|4,358
|Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs
|1,622
|1,703
|-
|3,325
|Inventory write-down
|107
|-
|-
|107
|Long-lived asset impairment
|-
|23,596
|1,583
|25,179
|Other
|(321
|)
|326
|237
|242
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|39,600
|$
|32,173
|$
|(9,582
|)
|$
|62,191
|Net sales
|$
|282,612
|$
|245,806
|$
|528,418
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|14.0
|%
|13.1
|%
|11.8
|%
|THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.
|Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment
|(unaudited and in thousands)
|Q2 FY22 YTD
|North America
|International
|Corporate/ Other
|Hain Consolidated
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|44,004
|$
|51,437
|$
|(37,873
|)
|$
|57,568
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,396
|12,705
|1,657
|21,758
|Stock-based compensation
|1,414
|1,067
|5,962
|8,443
|Transaction costs, net
|(298
|)
|-
|9,030
|8,732
|Litigation expenses
|-
|-
|3,580
|3,580
|Proceeds from insurance claim
|-
|-
|(196
|)
|(196
|)
|Plant closure related costs, net
|1,118
|(305
|)
|-
|813
|Productivity and transformation costs
|3,202
|554
|1,695
|5,451
|Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs
|1,519
|1,019
|-
|2,538
|Inventory write-down
|(46
|)
|-
|-
|(46
|)
|Long-lived asset impairment
|-
|303
|-
|303
|Other
|(870
|)
|(47
|)
|(1,447
|)
|(2,364
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|57,439
|$
|66,733
|$
|(17,592
|)
|$
|106,580
|Net sales
|$
|540,539
|$
|391,305
|$
|931,844
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|10.6
|%
|17.1
|%
|11.4
|%
|Q2 FY21 YTD
|North America
|International
|Corporate/ Other
|Hain Consolidated
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|65,696
|$
|(18,630
|)
|$
|(30,829
|)
|$
|16,237
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,262
|15,281
|1,411
|24,954
|Stock-based compensation
|1,719
|1,044
|5,427
|8,190
|Transaction costs, net
|(72
|)
|86
|1,360
|1,374
|Plant closure related costs, net
|(28
|)
|24
|-
|(4
|)
|Productivity and transformation costs
|1,377
|2,888
|874
|5,139
|Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs
|1,822
|1,893
|-
|3,715
|Inventory write-down
|311
|-
|-
|311
|Long-lived asset impairment
|(11
|)
|56,104
|1,583
|57,676
|Other
|(354
|)
|188
|(340
|)
|(506
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|78,722
|$
|58,878
|$
|(20,514
|)
|$
|117,086
|Net sales
|$
|563,280
|$
|463,765
|$
|1,027,045
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|14.0
|%
|12.7
|%
|11.4
|%
|THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.
|Operating Free Cash Flow
|(unaudited and in thousands)
|Second Quarter
|Second Quarter Year to Date
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
|$
|30,445
|$
|63,861
|$
|68,031
|$
|104,530
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(10,186
|)
|(17,516
|)
|(27,996
|)
|(29,671
|)
|Operating free cash flow from continuing operations
|$
|20,259
|$
|46,345
|$
|40,035
|$
|74,859