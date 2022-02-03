Hain Celestial Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Second Quarter Adjusted Net Sales Growth at the High End of Original Guidance



Second Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Consistent with Mid-January Pre-Announcement

Second Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.33; Adjusted EPS of $0.36

Reaffirms Full Year Adjusted Net Sales Growth Guidance; Updates Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) (“Hain Celestial”, “Hain” or the “Company”), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life®, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Mark L. Schiller, Hain Celestial’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our second quarter results delivered adjusted net sales growth consistent with initial guidance, behind strong U.S. consumption growth, despite industry-wide labor and supply chain challenges. We have utilized aggressive pricing and productivity to offset most of the cost headwinds and have revised guidance to reflect the expectation of accelerating topline growth in the second half of the year and continued elevated supply chain costs and disruptions. We believe that many of these costs will abate over time and remain very focused on our Hain 3.0 strategy as we pivot toward becoming a high growth and highly profitable global health and wellness company.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS1

Summary of Second Quarter Results from Continuing Operations

Net sales decreased 10% to $476.9 million compared to the prior year period.

When adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales decreased 2% compared to the prior year period.

Gross margin of 24.6% was flat compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted gross margin of 24.6%, a 74 basis point decrease from the prior year period.

Operating income of $32.0 million compared to $13.0 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted operating income of $45.7 million compared to $48.1 million in the prior year period.

Net income of $30.9 million compared to $2.2 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income of $34.3 million compared to $34.7 million in prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $59.3 million compared to $62.2 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.4%, a 66 basis point increase compared to the prior year period.

Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.33 compared to $0.02 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EPS of $0.36 compared to $0.34 in the prior year period.

Repurchased 2.0 million shares, or 2.1% of the outstanding common stock, at an average price of $44.31 per share.



SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

The Company operates under two reportable segments: North America and International.

North America

North America net sales in the second quarter were $275.0 million, a decrease of 3% compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales increased 1% from the prior year period mainly due to stronger sales in the snacks category.

Segment gross profit in the second quarter was $67.7 million, a 13% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $67.9 million, a decrease of 16% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 24.6%, a 310 basis point decrease from the prior year period, and adjusted gross margin was 24.7%, a 380 basis point decrease from the prior year period. The decrease was mainly driven by higher cost of sales, including delivery and warehouse expenses in the United States operating segment.

Segment operating income in the second quarter was $27.2 million, a 16% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $29.0 million, an 18% decrease from the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $33.3 million, a 16% decrease from the prior year period. As a percentage of sales, North America adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.1%, a 190 basis point decrease from the prior year period.

International

International net sales in the second quarter were $201.9 million, a decrease of 18% compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for foreign exchange, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales decreased 6% compared to the prior year period mainly due to a decline in the Europe operating segment, partially offset by an increase in sales in the Ella's Kitchen UK operating segment.

Segment gross profit in the second quarter was $49.6 million, a 4% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $49.4 million, a decrease of 7% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 24.6%, a 350 basis point increase from the prior year period, and adjusted gross margin was 24.5%, a 280 basis point increase from the prior year period. The decrease in gross profit was mainly due to the aforementioned decrease in sales compared to the prior year period. The improvement in gross margin was driven by the divestiture of the fruit business in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and the implementation of productivity initiatives, partially offset by inflationary pressures.

Segment operating income in the second quarter was $27.4 million, compared to a loss of $2.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $27.8 million, an increase of 11% from the prior year period. The increase in operating income reflects non-recurring impairment charges associated with the fruit business that were recognized in the prior year period. Additionally, there were lower selling, general and administrative expenses mainly driven by lower labor-related expenses compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $34.3 million, a 7% increase from the prior year period. As a percentage of sales, International adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.0%, a 390 basis point increase from the prior year period.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The Company is announcing today that its Board of Directors has approved an additional $200 million share repurchase authorization. Share repurchases under this authorization will commence after the Company’s existing $300 million authorization is fully utilized. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares and the timing of such repurchases will be at the Company’s discretion and will depend upon market conditions and other corporate considerations. Repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market, pursuant to pre-set trading plans, in private transactions or otherwise.

During the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, the Company repurchased 2.0 million shares, or 2.1% of the outstanding common stock, at an average price of $44.31 per share for a total of $89.8 million, excluding commissions. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $117.0 million remaining under its $300 million authorization, prior to the approval of the additional $200 million authorization.

AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT

In the second quarter, the Company refinanced its revolving credit facility by entering into a Fourth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, which provides for senior secured financing of $1.1 billion in the aggregate, consisting of (1) $300 million in aggregate principal amount of term loans maturing in five years and (2) an $800 million senior secured revolving credit facility which is comprised of a $440 million U.S. revolving credit facility and $360 million global revolving credit facility. Both the term loans and revolving credit facility mature on December 22, 2026.

ACQUISITION OF PARMCRISPS® AND THINSTERS®

On December 28, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of That’s How We Roll from Clearlake Capital Group. That’s How We Roll is the producer and marketer of ParmCrisps® and Thinsters®, two fast-growing brands offering simple and delicious, better-for-you snacks. Consideration for the transaction consisted of cash, net of cash acquired, totaling $261 million, subject to an adjustment for working capital. Of the total consideration, $255 million was paid at closing, with the remaining $6 million payable during the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

FISCAL YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE

The Company updates its guidance for full fiscal year 2022 compared to fiscal year 2021 and now expects:

Low single digit adjusted net sales growth consistent with prior guidance,

Modest adjusted gross margin reduction, and

Adjusted EBITDA approximately flat versus prior year.



Notes: Adjusted net sales is defined as adjusted for the impact of foreign currency changes, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands. All references in this “Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance” section to growth or declines in adjusted net sales or adjusted EBITDA compared to a prior period represent percentage growth or percentage decline.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Earth’s Best®, Ella’s Kitchen®, Frank Cooper’s®, Gale’s®, Garden of Eatin’®, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley’s®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney’s® (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, ParmCrisps®, Robertson’s®, Rose’s® (under license), Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Thinsters®, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. The Company’s personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene® brands.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, our beliefs or expectations relating to our future performance, results of operations and financial condition; our strategic initiatives, business strategy, supply chain, brand portfolio and product performance; the COVID-19 pandemic; the success of our pricing negotiations; current or future macroeconomic trends; and future corporate acquisitions or dispositions.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include: challenges and uncertainty resulting from the impact of competition; challenges and uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to manage our supply chain effectively; disruption of operations at our manufacturing facilities; reliance on independent contract manufacturers; changes to consumer preferences; customer concentration; reliance on independent distributors; the availability of organic ingredients; risks associated with our international sales and operations; risks associated with outsourcing arrangements; our ability to execute our cost reduction initiatives and related strategic initiatives; our ability to identify and complete acquisitions or divestitures and our level of success in integrating acquisitions; our reliance on independent certification for a number of our products; the reputation of our Company and our brands; our ability to use and protect trademarks; general economic conditions; input cost inflation; the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; cybersecurity incidents; disruptions to information technology systems; the impact of climate change; liabilities, claims or regulatory change with respect to environmental matters; potential liability if our products cause illness or physical harm; the highly regulated environment in which we operate; pending and future litigation; compliance with data privacy laws; compliance with our credit agreement; the discontinuation of LIBOR; concentration in the ownership of our common stock; our ability to issue preferred stock; the adequacy of our insurance coverage; impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; and other risks and matters described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in assumptions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including, among others, adjusted operating income and its related margin, adjusted gross profit and its related margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, adjusted EBITDA and its related margin and operating free cash flow. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are provided herein in the tables. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company’s operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Operations and Cash Flows presented in accordance with GAAP.

Certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not reconciled to the comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. The Company is not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include litigation and related expenses, transaction costs associated with acquisitions and divestitures, productivity and transformation costs, impairments, gains or losses on sales of assets and businesses, foreign exchange movements and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s GAAP financial results.

The Company believes presenting net sales at constant currency provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company’s consolidated net sales by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

The Company provides net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign currency, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands to understand the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of such items. The Company’s management believes net sales adjusted for such items is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period-to-period.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, unrealized currency gains and losses, litigation and related costs, plant closure related costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, gains or losses on sales of assets and businesses, inventory write-downs, impairment of long-lived assets and other adjustments. The Company’s management believes that these presentations provide useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company as well as a component of performance-based executive compensation.

The Company defines operating free cash flow as cash provided by or used in operating activities from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) less purchases of property, plant and equipment. The Company views operating free cash flow as an important measure because it is one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.

* Notes: (1) The results contained in this press release are presented with the Tilda operating segment being treated as discontinued operations. Unless otherwise noted, all results included in this press release are from continuing operations. (2) This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other non-GAAP financial calculations are provided in the tables included in this press release.





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and in thousands) December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,202 $ 75,871 Accounts receivable, net 163,672 174,066 Inventories 289,239 285,410 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,505 39,834 Assets held for sale 3,354 1,874 Total current assets 578,972 577,055 Property, plant and equipment, net 320,047 312,777 Goodwill 956,283 871,067 Trademarks and other intangible assets, net 500,093 314,895 Investments and joint ventures 16,409 16,917 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 91,739 92,010 Other assets 21,826 21,187 Total assets $ 2,485,369 $ 2,205,908 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 179,808 $ 171,947 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 110,030 117,957 Current portion of long-term debt 7,834 530 Total current liabilities 297,672 290,434 Long-term debt, less current portion 731,613 230,492 Deferred income taxes 82,020 42,639 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 84,219 85,929 Other noncurrent liabilities 25,989 33,531 Total liabilities 1,221,513 683,025 Total stockholders' equity 1,263,856 1,522,883 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,485,369 $ 2,205,908





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Second Quarter Second Quarter Year to Date 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 476,941 $ 528,418 $ 931,844 $ 1,027,045 Cost of sales 359,646 398,453 709,131 777,916 Gross profit 117,295 129,965 222,713 249,129 Selling, general and administrative expenses 80,136 84,625 154,125 164,146 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,049 2,193 4,144 4,626 Productivity and transformation costs 2,786 5,011 6,769 6,444 Proceeds from insurance claim - - (196 ) - Long-lived asset impairment 303 25,179 303 57,676 Operating income 32,021 12,957 57,568 16,237 Interest and other financing expense, net 2,592 2,337 4,448 4,790 Other income, net (9,070 ) (1,045 ) (9,858 ) (2,418 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in net loss of equity-method investees 38,499 11,665 62,978 13,865 Provision for income taxes 7,145 8,438 11,687 21,400 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 465 1,076 991 1,095 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 30,889 $ 2,151 $ 50,300 $ (8,630 ) Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax - (11 ) - 11,255 Net income $ 30,889 $ 2,140 $ 50,300 $ 2,625 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations $ 0.33 $ 0.02 $ 0.53 $ (0.09 ) Basic net income per common share from discontinued operations - - - 0.11 Basic net income per common share $ 0.33 $ 0.02 $ 0.53 $ 0.02 Diluted net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations $ 0.33 $ 0.02 $ 0.52 $ (0.09 ) Diluted net income per common share from discontinued operations - - - 0.11 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.33 $ 0.02 $ 0.52 $ 0.02 Shares used in the calculation of net income (loss) per common share: Basic 94,036 100,117 95,579 100,837 Diluted 94,808 100,562 96,123 100,837





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and in thousands) Second Quarter Second Quarter Year to Date 2022 2021 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 30,889 $ 2,140 $ 50,300 $ 2,625 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax - (11 ) - 11,255 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 30,889 2,151 50,300 (8,630 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 10,903 11,193 21,758 24,954 Deferred income taxes (1,166 ) 1,022 (3,271 ) 92 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 465 1,076 991 1,095 Stock-based compensation 4,156 3,823 8,443 8,190 Long-lived asset impairment 303 25,179 303 57,676 Gain on sale of assets (8,645 ) - (8,921 ) - Loss (gain) on sale of businesses - 9 - (611 ) Other non-cash items, net (393 ) (107 ) (1,486 ) (1,154 ) Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 21,813 (5,948 ) 12,370 (9,523 ) Inventories 196 (13,550 ) 2,473 (58,512 ) Other current assets (6,026 ) 17,849 (5,126 ) 55,718 Other assets and liabilities 3,342 504 1,776 (1,037 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (25,392 ) 20,660 (11,579 ) 36,272 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 30,445 63,861 68,031 104,530 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (10,186 ) (17,516 ) (27,996 ) (29,671 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (254,569 ) - (254,569 ) - Investment in joint venture (106 ) - (514 ) (431 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 10,570 - 10,734 - Proceeds from sale of businesses, net and other - - - 4,858 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (254,291 ) (17,516 ) (272,345 ) (25,244 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility 420,000 95,000 540,000 150,000 Repayments under bank revolving credit facility (325,000 ) (90,000 ) (330,000 ) (137,000 ) Borrowings under term loan 300,000 - 300,000 - Payments of other debt, net (2,948 ) (272 ) (3,185 ) (1,711 ) Share repurchases (89,830 ) (29,684 ) (266,933 ) (71,736 ) Employee shares withheld for taxes (29,858 ) (1,255 ) (31,033 ) (1,723 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations 272,364 (26,211 ) 208,849 (62,170 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash from continuing operations (278 ) 3,234 (3,204 ) 5,734 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 48,240 23,368 1,331 22,850 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 28,962 37,253 75,871 37,771 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 77,202 $ 60,621 $ 77,202 $ 60,621 Cash and cash equivalents included in the line item Assets held for sale on the Consolidated Balance Sheets as shown below, represents amounts included within held for sale accounting related to the sale of the Company's U.K. fruit business, the Orchard House Foods Limited business and associated brands. Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,202 $ 46,813 $ 77,202 $ 46,813 Cash and cash equivalents classified in assets held for sale - 13,808 - 13,808 Total cash and cash equivalents shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $ 77,202 $ 60,621 $ 77,202 $ 60,621





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income (Loss) by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated Net Sales Net sales - Q2 FY22 $ 275,014 $ 201,927 $ - $ 476,941 Net sales - Q2 FY21 $ 282,612 $ 245,806 $ - $ 528,418 % change - FY22 net sales vs. FY21 net sales (2.7 )% (17.9 )% (9.7 )% Gross Profit Q2 FY22 Gross profit $ 67,721 $ 49,574 $ - $ 117,295 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 183 (168 ) - 15 Adjusted gross profit $ 67,904 $ 49,406 $ - $ 117,310 Gross margin 24.6 % 24.6 % 24.6 % Adjusted gross margin 24.7 % 24.5 % 24.6 % Q2 FY21 Gross profit $ 78,285 $ 51,680 $ - $ 129,965 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 2,233 1,675 - 3,908 Adjusted gross profit $ 80,518 $ 53,355 $ - $ 133,873 Gross margin 27.7 % 21.0 % 24.6 % Adjusted gross margin 28.5 % 21.7 % 25.3 % Operating income (loss) Q2 FY22 Operating income (loss) $ 27,162 $ 27,368 $ (22,509 ) $ 32,021 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 1,802 396 11,498 13,696 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 28,964 $ 27,764 $ (11,011 ) $ 45,717 Operating income margin 9.9 % 13.6 % 6.7 % Adjusted operating income margin 10.5 % 13.7 % 9.6 % Q2 FY21 Operating income (loss) $ 32,440 $ (2,741 ) $ (16,742 ) $ 12,957 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 3,003 27,800 4,320 35,123 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 35,443 $ 25,059 $ (12,422 ) $ 48,080 Operating income (loss) margin 11.5 % (1.1 )% 2.5 % Adjusted operating income margin 12.5 % 10.2 % 9.1 % (1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS"





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income (Loss) by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated Net Sales Net sales - Q2 FY22 YTD $ 540,539 $ 391,305 $ - $ 931,844 Net sales - Q2 FY21 YTD $ 563,280 $ 463,765 $ - $ 1,027,045 % change - FY22 net sales vs. FY21 net sales (4.0 )% (15.6 )% (9.3 )% Gross Profit Q2 FY22 YTD Gross profit $ 124,530 $ 98,183 $ - $ 222,713 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 2,593 707 - 3,300 Adjusted gross profit $ 127,123 $ 98,890 $ - $ 226,013 Gross margin 23.0 % 25.1 % 23.9 % Adjusted gross margin 23.5 % 25.3 % 24.3 % Q2 FY21 YTD Gross profit $ 153,300 $ 95,829 $ - $ 249,129 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 3,166 1,915 - 5,081 Adjusted gross profit $ 156,466 $ 97,744 $ - $ 254,210 Gross margin 27.2 % 20.7 % 24.3 % Adjusted gross margin 27.8 % 21.1 % 24.8 % Operating income (loss) Q2 FY22 YTD Operating income (loss) $ 44,004 $ 51,437 $ (37,873 ) $ 57,568 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 5,497 1,572 15,424 22,493 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 49,501 $ 53,009 $ (22,449 ) $ 80,061 Operating income margin 8.1 % 13.1 % 6.2 % Adjusted operating income margin 9.2 % 13.5 % 8.6 % Q2 FY21 YTD Operating income (loss) $ 65,696 $ (18,630 ) $ (30,829 ) $ 16,237 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 4,491 60,994 5,125 70,610 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 70,187 $ 42,364 $ (25,704 ) $ 86,847 Operating income (loss) margin 11.7 % (4.0 )% 1.6 % Adjusted operating income margin 12.5 % 9.1 % 8.5 % (1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS"





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Second Quarter 2022 GAAP Adjustments 2022 Adjusted 2021 GAAP Adjustments 2021 Adjusted Net sales $ 476,941 $ - $ 476,941 $ 528,418 $ - $ 528,418 Cost of sales 359,646 (15 ) 359,631 398,453 (3,908 ) 394,545 Gross profit 117,295 15 117,310 129,965 3,908 133,873 Operating expenses(a) 82,488 (10,895 ) 71,593 111,997 (26,204 ) 85,793 Productivity and transformation costs 2,786 (2,786 ) - 5,011 (5,011 ) - Operating income 32,021 13,696 45,717 12,957 35,123 48,080 Interest and other (income) expense, net(b) (6,478 ) 9,136 2,658 1,292 (234 ) 1,058 Provision for income taxes 7,145 1,110 8,255 8,438 2,827 11,265 Net income from continuing operations 30,889 3,450 34,339 2,151 32,530 34,681 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - (11 ) 11 - Net income 30,889 3,450 34,339 2,140 32,541 34,681 Diluted net income per common share from continuing operations 0.33 0.03 0.36 0.02 0.32 0.34 Diluted net income per common share from discontinued operations - - - - - - Diluted net income per common share 0.33 0.03 0.36 0.02 0.32 0.34 Detail of Adjustments: Q2 FY22 Q2 FY21 Inventory write-down $ (46 ) $ 107 Plant closure related costs, net (188 ) 476 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 249 3,325 Cost of sales 15 3,908 Gross profit 15 3,908 Transaction costs, net 8,963 1,005 Litigation expenses 1,624 - Long-lived asset impairment 303 25,179 Plant closure related costs, net 5 20 Operating expenses(a) 10,895 26,204 Productivity and transformation costs 2,786 5,011 Productivity and transformation costs 2,786 5,011 Operating income 13,696 35,123 Gain on sale of assets (8,656 ) - Loss on sale of businesses - 9 Unrealized currency (gains) losses (480 ) 225 Interest and other (income) expense, net(b) (9,136 ) 234 Income tax related adjustments (1,110 ) (2,827 ) Provision for income taxes (1,110 ) (2,827 ) Net income from continuing operations $ 3,450 $ 32,530 (a) Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses and long-lived asset impairment. (b) Interest and other (income) expense, net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, unrealized currency (gains) losses, (gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses and other expense, net.





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Second Quarter Year to Date 2022 GAAP Adjustments 2022 Adjusted 2021 GAAP Adjustments 2021 Adjusted Net sales $ 931,844 $ - $ 931,844 $ 1,027,045 $ - $ 1,027,045 Cost of sales 709,131 (3,300 ) 705,831 777,916 (5,081 ) 772,835 Gross profit 222,713 3,300 226,013 249,129 5,081 254,210 Operating expenses(a) 158,572 (12,620 ) 145,952 226,448 (59,085 ) 167,363 Productivity and transformation costs 6,769 (6,769 ) - 6,444 (6,444 ) - Proceeds from insurance claim (196 ) 196 - - - - Operating income 57,568 22,493 80,061 16,237 70,610 86,847 Interest and other (income) expense, net(b) (5,410 ) 10,605 5,195 2,372 1,588 3,960 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 11,687 4,020 15,707 21,400 (1,735 ) 19,665 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 50,300 7,868 58,168 (8,630 ) 70,757 62,127 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - 11,255 (11,255 ) - Net income 50,300 7,868 58,168 2,625 59,502 62,127 Diluted net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations 0.52 0.09 0.61 (0.09 ) 0.71 0.62 Diluted net income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations - - - 0.11 (0.11 ) - Diluted net income per common share 0.52 0.09 0.61 0.02 0.60 0.62 Detail of Adjustments: Q2 FY22 YTD Q2 FY21 YTD Inventory write-down $ (46 ) $ 311 Plant closure related costs, net 808 1,055 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 2,538 3,715 Cost of sales 3,300 5,081 Gross profit 3,300 5,081 Transaction costs, net 8,732 1,374 Litigation expenses 3,580 - Long-lived asset impairment 303 57,676 Plant closure related costs, net 5 35 Operating expenses(a) 12,620 59,085 Productivity and transformation costs 6,769 6,444 Productivity and transformation costs 6,769 6,444 Proceeds from insurance claim (196 ) - Proceeds from insurance claim (196 ) - Operating income 22,493 70,610 Gain on sale of assets (9,102 ) - Gain on sale of businesses - (611 ) Unrealized currency gains (1,503 ) (977 ) Interest and other (income) expense, net(b) (10,605 ) (1,588 ) Income tax related adjustments (4,020 ) 1,735 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (4,020 ) 1,735 Net income from continuing operations $ 7,868 $ 70,757 (a) Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses and long-lived asset impairment. (b) Interest and other (income) expense, net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, unrealized currency gains, gain on sale of assets and businesses and other expense, net.





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Adjusted Net Sales Growth (unaudited and in thousands) Q2 FY22 North America International Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 275,014 $ 201,927 $ 476,941 Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (349 ) - (349 ) Impact of foreign currency exchange (1,008 ) (99 ) (1,107 ) Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands $ 273,657 $ 201,828 $ 475,485 Q2 FY21 Net sales $ 282,612 $ 245,806 $ 528,418 Divestitures and discontinued brands (10,353 ) (31,657 ) (42,010 ) Net sales adjusted for divestitures and discontinued brands $ 272,259 $ 214,149 $ 486,408 Net sales decline (2.7 )% (17.9 )% (9.7 )% Impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands 3.6 % 12.1 % 7.7 % Impact of foreign currency exchange (0.4 )% (0.0 )% (0.2 )% Net sales growth (decline) on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands 0.5 % (5.8 )% (2.2 )% Q2 FY22 YTD North America International Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 540,539 $ 391,305 $ 931,844 Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (527 ) - (527 ) Impact of foreign currency exchange (2,727 ) (8,368 ) (11,095 ) Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands $ 537,285 $ 382,937 $ 920,222 Q2 FY21 YTD Net sales $ 563,280 $ 463,765 $ 1,027,045 Divestitures and discontinued brands (23,974 ) (71,287 ) (95,261 ) Net sales adjusted for divestitures and discontinued brands $ 539,306 $ 392,478 $ 931,784 Net sales decline (4.0 )% (15.6 )% (9.3 )% Impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands 4.1 % 15.0 % 9.1 % Impact of foreign currency exchange (0.5 )% (1.8 )% (1.1 )% Net sales decline on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (0.4 )% (2.4 )% (1.3 )%





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands) Second Quarter Second Quarter Year to Date 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 30,889 $ 2,140 $ 50,300 $ 2,625 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax - (11 ) - 11,255 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 30,889 $ 2,151 $ 50,300 $ (8,630 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,903 11,193 21,758 24,954 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 465 1,076 991 1,095 Interest expense, net 1,685 1,300 2,831 3,454 Provision for income taxes 7,145 8,438 11,687 21,400 Stock-based compensation 4,156 3,823 8,443 8,190 Unrealized currency (gains) losses (480 ) 225 (1,503 ) (977 ) Litigation and related costs Litigation expenses 1,624 - 3,580 - Proceeds from insurance claim - - (196 ) - Restructuring activities Plant closure related costs, net (183 ) 2 813 (4 ) Productivity and transformation costs 2,247 4,358 5,451 5,139 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 249 3,325 2,538 3,715 Acquisitions, divestitures and other Transaction costs, net 8,963 1,005 8,732 1,374 Gain on sale of assets (8,656 ) - (9,102 ) - Loss (gain) on sale of businesses - 9 - (611 ) Impairment charges Inventory write-down (46 ) 107 (46 ) 311 Long-lived asset impairment 303 25,179 303 57,676 Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,264 $ 62,191 $ 106,580 $ 117,086





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) Q2 FY22 North America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated Operating income (loss) $ 27,162 $ 27,368 $ (22,509 ) $ 32,021 Depreciation and amortization 3,654 6,295 954 10,903 Stock-based compensation 778 346 3,032 4,156 Transaction costs, net 43 - 8,920 8,963 Litigation expenses - - 1,624 1,624 Plant closure related costs, net 122 (305 ) - (183 ) Productivity and transformation costs 1,577 255 415 2,247 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 106 143 - 249 Inventory write-down (46 ) - - (46 ) Long-lived asset impairment - 303 - 303 Other (59 ) (106 ) (808 ) (973 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,337 $ 34,299 $ (8,372 ) $ 59,264 Net sales $ 275,014 $ 201,927 $ 476,941 Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.1 % 17.0 % 12.4 % Q2 FY21 North America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated Operating income (loss) $ 32,440 $ (2,741 ) $ (16,742 ) $ 12,957 Depreciation and amortization 4,117 6,418 658 11,193 Stock-based compensation 855 369 2,599 3,823 Transaction costs, net (21 ) 18 1,008 1,005 Plant closure related costs, net 29 (27 ) - 2 Productivity and transformation costs 772 2,511 1,075 4,358 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 1,622 1,703 - 3,325 Inventory write-down 107 - - 107 Long-lived asset impairment - 23,596 1,583 25,179 Other (321 ) 326 237 242 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,600 $ 32,173 $ (9,582 ) $ 62,191 Net sales $ 282,612 $ 245,806 $ 528,418 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.0 % 13.1 % 11.8 %





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) Q2 FY22 YTD North America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated Operating income (loss) $ 44,004 $ 51,437 $ (37,873 ) $ 57,568 Depreciation and amortization 7,396 12,705 1,657 21,758 Stock-based compensation 1,414 1,067 5,962 8,443 Transaction costs, net (298 ) - 9,030 8,732 Litigation expenses - - 3,580 3,580 Proceeds from insurance claim - - (196 ) (196 ) Plant closure related costs, net 1,118 (305 ) - 813 Productivity and transformation costs 3,202 554 1,695 5,451 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 1,519 1,019 - 2,538 Inventory write-down (46 ) - - (46 ) Long-lived asset impairment - 303 - 303 Other (870 ) (47 ) (1,447 ) (2,364 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,439 $ 66,733 $ (17,592 ) $ 106,580 Net sales $ 540,539 $ 391,305 $ 931,844 Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.6 % 17.1 % 11.4 % Q2 FY21 YTD North America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated Operating income (loss) $ 65,696 $ (18,630 ) $ (30,829 ) $ 16,237 Depreciation and amortization 8,262 15,281 1,411 24,954 Stock-based compensation 1,719 1,044 5,427 8,190 Transaction costs, net (72 ) 86 1,360 1,374 Plant closure related costs, net (28 ) 24 - (4 ) Productivity and transformation costs 1,377 2,888 874 5,139 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 1,822 1,893 - 3,715 Inventory write-down 311 - - 311 Long-lived asset impairment (11 ) 56,104 1,583 57,676 Other (354 ) 188 (340 ) (506 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,722 $ 58,878 $ (20,514 ) $ 117,086 Net sales $ 563,280 $ 463,765 $ 1,027,045 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.0 % 12.7 % 11.4 %



