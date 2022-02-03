Brown & Brown, Inc. added to S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) announces that the S&P Dow Jones Indices has added the company to the S&P 500 Dividend Artistocrats Index before market open on February 1, 2022.



The S&P 500 Dividend Artistocrats are a distinguished group of longtime dividend payers composed of S&P 500 index constituents that have raised their dividend payments for a minimum of 25 consecutive years. Brown & Brown was included in S&P 500 index in September 2021 and has increased its dividend 28 straight years.

“It is an honor to be included in this esteemed group of high-quality companies and be recognized for our ongoing commitment to delivering results for our customers, teammates, shareholders and carrier partners,” stated J. Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer of Brown & Brown. “We have a long-standing history of proven success, strength and stability, as demonstrated by 28 years of dividend growth. We owe our success to the discipline and dedication of our talented team and remain focused on delivering results.”

The S&P 500 index is composed of 500 of the top companies in leading industries of the U.S. economy.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 11,000 teammates in more than 300 locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

