Better Choice Company Announces Phillips Pet Food & Supplies as a National Distribution Partner For Halo Elevate, Unlocking Additional 500+ Independent Pet Stores in 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (NYSE American: BTTR) ("Better Choice" or "the Company"), a pet health and wellness company, today announced it has reached a national distribution agreement with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies, one of the largest pet food distributors in the United States, to launch Halo Elevate. Together, Phillips Pet Food & Supplies and Better Choice anticipate that Halo Elevate will be available in more than 500 independent pet food stores, with first ship dates as early as March 2022.



“We are incredibly excited to partner with Phillips for the national launch of Halo Elevate, our new ground-breaking brand of super premium, natural pet food. Phillip’s commitment to delivering high quality pet food and products across their extensive distribution network of independent pet food stores makes them an ideal partner for Halo Elevate. Our partnership with Phillips is a perfect complement to existing partnerships with Petco and Pet Supplies Plus, and brings the total number of doors where Halo Elevate will be available to over 2,000,” said Scott Lerner, CEO of Better Choice.

“At Phillips Pet Food & Supplies, our mission has been to help our vendors, customers and employees accomplish more by providing the best products and services in pet specialty. The foundation to our success is the strength of our relationships with our customers and vendors, and the great culture and talented employees across the Phillips team that foster and maintain those relationships. We are excited to partner with Better Choice as they launch Halo Elevate nationally this year,” said Blaine Phillips, CEO of Phillips Pet Food & Supply.

About Phillips Pet Food & Supplies

Phillips Pet Food & Supplies business started as a single feed store in 1938 and now has 12 distribution centers strategically located across the United States. Phillips proudly serves the Pet Specialty Industry and is committed to providing customers with the products and services that will contribute to the growth and profitability of their businesses. For more information visit https://www.phillipspet.com.



About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

