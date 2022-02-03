James H. Bloem Retires From Genesis HealthCare Board of Directors

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (Genesis, or the Company) (OTC: GENN), a national post-acute care provider, announced today that effective January 31, 2022, James H. Bloem retired from the Genesis Board of Directors.

Mr. Bloem served two tenures as a Genesis Director. The first term was from 2001-2003. The second term was from 2015, when the Company re-emerged as a public company, to the present.

“The Board and I would like to thank Jim who has worked tirelessly for more than a decade to guide and support Genesis through its many evolutions,” said David Harrington, Executive Chairman of the Board for Genesis. “We are appreciative of Jim’s unwavering commitment and dedication to our organization and we wish him much success in his next chapter.”

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the various constituencies of the company, especially its residents and patients who are among the most vulnerable members of our society and its employees who are highly dedicated professionals,” said Mr. Bloem.

About Genesis HealthCare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, offer services to more than 250 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 22 states nationwide. Genesis affiliates provide high-quality post-acute care, long-term care and assisted/senior living services in the local markets in which they serve. All facilities follow a universal staff COVID-19 vaccine requirement to protect patients, residents, families and fellow colleagues. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation therapy to approximately 1,100 healthcare providers in 43 states and the District of Columbia. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.