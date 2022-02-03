Las Vegas, USA, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventilators Market Anticipated to Witness a Tremendous CAGR of 11.65% by 2026, Analyzes DelveInsight

The demand for Ventilators Market is primarily attributed to the high prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchitis, lung cancer, advanced devices product launches, rise in outbreak pandemics such as COVID-19, growing numbers of ICU beds and other ICU admissions.

DelveInsight's Ventilators Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Ventilators, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Ventilators Market scenario.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Ventilators Market report:

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Ventilators Market during the forecasted period.

Key pharma players working proactively in the Ventilators include Hamilton Medical, Medtronic PLC, Vyaire Medical, Inc., Getinge AB, ResMed, Air Liquide, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Smiths Group PLC, ACUTRONIC Medical Systems AG, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, SCHILLER AG, Bunnell Incorporated, Leistung Equipamentos LTDA, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nihon Kohden Corporation, General Electric Company, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., aXcent Medical GmbH, and others.

and others. As per DelveInsight estimates, Global Ventilators is anticipated to grow at a tremendous CAGR of 11.65% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

of during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. On September 25, 2021, Emerson announced a partnership with BioBusiness , an Egyptian medical equipment manufacturer, to design and produce a variety of Ventilators that will use Emerson’s ASCO™ valves and AVENTICS™ regulator s to offer accurate pressure and gas flow control.

announced a partnership with , an Egyptian medical equipment manufacturer, to design and produce a variety of Ventilators that will use and s to offer accurate pressure and gas flow control. On August 28, 2021, Ventilator maker Max Ventilator entered into a technology collaboration agreement with US-based respiratory technology player Amptron

maker entered into a technology collaboration agreement with US-based respiratory technology player Amptron Medical to match global standards.

On May 18, 2021, CorVent Medical announced that their RESPOND-19™ Ventilator has gained CE Mark certification and is ready for commercial launch in Europe. Thus, owing to the product launches there will be a rapid growth rate observed in the Ventilators market during the forecast period.

To pick on the latest highlights related to Ventilators get the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Ventilators Market Report.

Ventilators Overview

A Ventilator is a machine that delivers mechanical ventilation by moving breathable air into and out of the lungs, to deliver breaths to a patient who is physically unable to breathe, or breathing insufficiently. Mechanical Ventilators are mainly used in hospitals and in transport systems such as ambulances and MEDEVAC air transport etc.

It is required by patients suffering from respiratory failure because of various conditions such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), head injury or stroke, asthma, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) or other lung diseases, drug overdose, neonatal respiratory distress syndrome (which are breathing problems that affect newborns, especially premature babies), pneumonia, sepsis (which is an infection in your bloodstream), spinal cord injuries, polio, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) myasthenia gravis, and other diseases or factors that affect the nerves and muscles involved in breathing, among others.

Mechanical Ventilators play a vital role in reducing the amount of energy that a patient uses during breathing. Hence, the patient’s body can focus on fighting or recovering from other infections.

Interested in knowing how the Ventilators will be growing by 2026? Click to get a snapshot of Ventilators Market Analysis

Ventilators Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Ventilators market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America currently leads the Global Ventilators market and is expected to remain constant during the forecast period. This domination is attributed to the rising number of the elderly, rising prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions, an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, rising levels of air pollution, and increase in expenditure on these devices.

In addition, the US government announced orders for almost USD 3 billion of Ventilators for a national stockpile, meant to save Americans suffering from severe respiratory problems brought on by the COVID-19.

New product approvals are very much likely to upsurge the Ventilators market during the forecasted period. For instance, in August 2021, the Max Ventilator announced the launch of the High Flow oxygen Therapy (HFOT) device and WeanX in its new Ventilator range category.

In June 2021, the Indian Space Research Organization developed three types of Ventilators and transferred the technology to industry for clinical usage as the country battles the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Learn more about the Ventilators Landscape @ Ventilators Market Assessment

Ventilators Market Dynamics

Ventilators Market has significantly increased due to the increasing burden of respiratory disorders globally, and these devices play an important role in clearing the airway passage for pulmonary disorders. The major factors driving the demand for Ventilators are the high prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchitis, lung cancer, growing numbers of critical care and intensive care units (ICU) beds, rising technological advancements, and improved healthcare infrastructure.

Furthermore, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the global Ventilators Market.

There was a massive growth observed in the number of admission rates and readmission of the affected patients requiring frequent ventilation support. Further, many key companies have scaled up their manufacturing capacity to meet the rising demand, which might fasten the pace of the Ventilators market growth. Thus, the spread of COVID-19 across the globe has significantly impacted the Global Ventilators market due to the increasing usage of Ventilators for the treatment of coronavirus-affected patients across the globe.

To gain a better understanding of the COVID-19 impact on Ventilators get a snapshot of the Ventilators Market Analysis

Scope of the Ventilators Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Mobility - Intensive Care Ventilators, Portable/Transportable Ventilators

Intensive Care Ventilators, Portable/Transportable Ventilators Market Segmentation By Type - Adult/Pediatric Ventilators, Neonatal/Infant Ventilators

- Adult/Pediatric Ventilators, Neonatal/Infant Ventilators Market Segmentation By Interface - Invasive Ventilation, Non-Invasive Ventilation

- Invasive Ventilation, Non-Invasive Ventilation Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory

- Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Ventilators Companies - Hamilton Medical, Medtronic PLC, Vyaire Medical, Inc., Getinge AB, ResMed, Air Liquide, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Smiths Group PLC, ACUTRONIC Medical Systems AG, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, SCHILLER AG, Bunnell Incorporated, Leistung Equipamentos LTDA, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nihon Kohden Corporation, General Electric Company, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., aXcent Medical GmbH, and others.

Hamilton Medical, Medtronic PLC, Vyaire Medical, Inc., Getinge AB, ResMed, Air Liquide, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Smiths Group PLC, ACUTRONIC Medical Systems AG, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, SCHILLER AG, Bunnell Incorporated, Leistung Equipamentos LTDA, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nihon Kohden Corporation, General Electric Company, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., aXcent Medical GmbH, and others. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The Ventilators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.65% by 2026.

Know more about which MedTech player is set to emerge as the trendsetter @ Ventilators Market Landscape Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Ventilators Report Introduction 2 Ventilators Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Ventilators Key Factors Analysis 5 Ventilators Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Ventilators Market 7 Ventilators Market Layout 8 Ventilators Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Ventilators Company and Product Profiles 9.1 Hamilton Medical

9.2 Medtronic PLC

9.3 Vyaire Medical, Inc.

9.4 Getinge AB

9.5 ResMed

9.6 Air Liquide

9.7 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

9.8 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

9.9 Smiths Group PLC

9.10 ACUTRONIC Medical Systems AG

9.11 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

9.12 SCHILLER AG

9.13 Bunnell Incorporated

9.14 Leistung Equipamentos LTDA

9.15 ZOLL Medical Corporation

9.16 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.17 Nihon Kohden Corporation

9.18 General Electric Company

9.19 Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

9.20 aXcent Medical GmbH 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

Gain rich insights about the latest Ventilators market regulatory approvals @ Ventilators Regulatory Landscape And Patent Analysis

Related Reports

Pulse Oximeters Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Pulse Oximeters - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Pulse Oximeters, historical and forecasted Pulse Oximeters market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved like Medtronic, Nonin Medical Inc, Lepu Medical Technology, TytoCare Ltd, VYAIRE, OMRON Corporation. Meditech Equipment Co ., Ltd, and several others.

Cough Assist Devices Market

"DelveInsight’s ‘Cough Assist Devices - Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Cough Assist Devices and the historical and forecasted Cough Assist Devices market trends, market drivers & barriers, unmet needs and key companies involved such as Koninklijke Philips N.V, Percussionaire Corp., Emerson, Hill Rom, Dima Italia SRL, and many more.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis - Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products and key companies involved like FibroGen, Vicore Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, Avalyn Pharmaceuticals, Indalo Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, Kinarus, CohBar, Reviva Biopharmaceuticals, J2H Biotech, Translate Bio, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Roche, and many more.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome - Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 60+ companies and 60+ pipeline drugs in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products and key companies involved like Faron Pharmaceuticals, BioMarck Pharmaceuticals, Athersys, Apeiron Biologics, Cynata Therapeutics, Orbsen Therapeutics, GEn1E Lifesciences, Exvastat, Longeveron, CohBar, ZyVersa Therapeutics, Abbreos, Aviceda Therapeutics, ImStem Biotechnology, Bayer and many more.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease – Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and key companies involved like GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, United Therapeutics Corporation, Verona Pharma plc, AstraZeneca, Immunotek, Novartis, Genentech, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, EmeraMed, Afimmune, 3SBio, OmniSpirant, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Brickell Biotech and many more.

Interstitial Lung Diseases Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Interstitial Lung Diseases - Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in the Interstitial Lung Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products and key companies involved like AdAlta, Bristol-Myers Squibb, aTyr Pharma, Avalyn Pharmaceuticals, Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical, Regend Therapeutics, Reata Pharmaceuticals, FibroGen, PureTech Health, Bellerophon Pulse Technologies, OncoArendi Therapeutics, LTT Bio-Pharma, EmphyCorp, Genentech, Blade Therapeutics, Acceleron Pharma and many more.

Artificial Lung Devices Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Artificial Lung Devices–Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 23+ pipeline devices in the artificial lung devices pipeline landscape which includes key companies like Lung Biotechnology, Miromatrix, Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc, United Therapeutics Corporation, XVIVO Perfusion, Medtronic, Getinge, Xenios AG, ALung Technologies Inc., MC3 Cardiopulmonary, Abiomed and many more.

Interested to know more about the breakthrough happenings? Take a look at the posts below





About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News