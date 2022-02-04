AVE LIVING PARTNERS WITH LITTLE WORDS PROJECT® ON FASHION ACCESSORY TO FIGHT HUNGER

Somerset, New Jersey, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVE, a residential real estate brand specializing in flexible living, collaborated with Little Words Project® this Valentine’s Day to design a custom, special edition bracelet to raise money for its long-time charity partner Move For Hunger.

Little Words Project®, a New Jersey-based jewelry company, has one simple and honorable mission – to inspire people to be kind to themselves and then pay that kindness forward, one bracelet at a time.

Mariah Grippo, a founding member of Little Words Project®, has lived at AVE Somerset for five years, which she feels has provided a positive, comfortable home for her while growing the Little Words Project® brand. “Living at AVE has given me all the tools to have the successful business I do,” says Grippo. “The best thing about AVE is the team. Every time I enter the Clubhouse, I am greeted by the sweetest human beings who embody everything Little Words stands for.”

Little Words Project® will be selling a custom bracelet, inspired by AVE’s mission to deliver flexible, carefree living February 4 through March 4. This unique piece features a matte lava stone interwoven with “LIVE BETTER.” All Little Words Project® bracelets are produced with fine-cut stones and crystals and interwoven with unique, inspirational words.

“We have such caring and talented residents at AVE,” says Lea Anne Welsh, COO of Korman Communities and president of the AVE brand. “What Mariah and her teammates are doing at Little Words Project® is truly inspirational. We are so excited to team up with them this February to offer a one-of-a-kind bracelet inspired by our mission to deliver flexible, carefree living, as well as the opportunity to support our long-time partner Move For Hunger mission to reduce food insecurity in our communities.”

AVE integrated Move For Hunger into its operations seven years ago, routing unopened, non-perishable food items from landfills to local food banks. They also regularly host food drives and fund-raisers across their portfolio of 15 residential communities nationwide.

"We were thrilled to hear about the collaboration between AVE and Little Words Project®,” says Adam Lowy, Executive Director & Founder, Move For Hunger. “Their support means the world to us, and we're grateful to have such thoughtful partners.”

To purchase this limited edition bracelet to support Move For Hunger, visit: https://littlewordsproject.com/products/live-better

About AVE

AVE specializes in luxury apartments for the discerning renter and fully furnished apartments for individuals who need a flexible living option. The hospitality-driven brand professionally manages state-of-the-art residential communities in New Jersey, the Greater Philadelphia Area, the East Bay of San Francisco, Texas, and Arizona featuring unprecedented resort and business amenities and award-winning service teams. For more information, visit www.aveliving.com.

About Little Words Project®

Little Words Project® is on a mission to spread kindness with the power of words. As the original word bracelet brand, Little Words Project® is internationally recognized for their handcrafted word bracelets and their loyal community of customers. Each bracelet is meant to be worn, shared, and tracked during its lifetime. For more information, visit www.littlewordsproject.com.

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger (501(c)(3) is a national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit www.MoveForHunger.org.

Attachment