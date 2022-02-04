English Finnish









Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Borgman Björn

Suominen Corporation February 4, 2022 at 5:45 p.m. (EET)

Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Borgman, Björn

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Suominen Corporation

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52_20220204082129_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-02-03

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 254 Unit price: 4.35 EUR

(2): Volume: 484 Unit price: 4.34 EUR

(3): Volume: 364 Unit price: 4.35 EUR

(4): Volume: 2,778 Unit price: 4.35 EUR

(5): Volume: 398 Unit price: 4.35 EUR

(6): Volume: 122 Unit price: 4.35 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(6): Volume: 4,400 Volume weighted average price: 4.3489 EUR

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact

Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & IR, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.



