HeartFlow Announces Mutual Termination of Business Combination Agreement

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartFlow Holding, Inc. (“HeartFlow”), the leader in revolutionizing precision heart care, today announced that it and Longview Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: LGV), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Glenview Capital Management, LLC, have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced business combination agreement, effective immediately, as a result of current unfavorable market conditions.

About HeartFlow

HeartFlow is the leader in revolutionizing precision heart care, uniquely combining human ingenuity with advanced technology. HeartFlow’s non-invasive HeartFlow FFRct Analysis leverages artificial intelligence to create a personalized three-dimensional model of the heart. Clinicians can use this model to evaluate the impact a blockage has on blood flow and determine the best treatment for patients. HeartFlow’s technology is reflective of our Silicon Valley roots and incorporates over two decades of scientific evidence with the latest advances in artificial intelligence. The HeartFlow FFRct Analysis is commercially available in the United States, UK, Canada, Europe and Japan. For more information, visit www.heartflow.com.

