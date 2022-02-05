Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in January 2022 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 0.1% Compared to 2019 (Increase of 56.6% Compared to 2021)

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of January 2022, which includes comparisons with the 2019 and 2021 figures to facilitate the reading and understanding of the passenger traffic trend.



For January 2022, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 2.3%, compared to the same period of 2019. Tijuana and Los Cabos airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 28.9% and 6.3%, respectively, while the Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara airports presented a decrease of 11.8% and 7.3%, respectively.

Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2019 figures

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Jan-19 Jan-22 % Change Guadalajara 803.2 737.5 (8.2%) Tijuana* 455.3 592.8 30.2% Los Cabos 134.5 170.5 26.7% Puerto Vallarta 122.4 162.2 32.5% Montego Bay 0.6 0.0 (100.0%) Guanajuato 163.4 128.4 (21.4%) Hermosillo 126.2 122.5 (2.9%) Mexicali 92.3 99.5 7.8% Morelia 38.6 51.4 33.1% Kingston 0.0 0.1 N/A La Paz 72.2 74.7 3.5% Aguascalientes 46.8 50.3 7.5% Los Mochis 28.3 30.9 9.4% Manzanillo 8.9 7.8 (12.4%) Total 2,092.7 2,228.6 6.5%

International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Jan-19 Jan-22 % Change Guadalajara 382.1 361.7 (5.3%) Tijuana* 259.3 328.6 26.7% Los Cabos 325.6 318.8 (2.1%) Puerto Vallarta 409.1 306.8 (25.0%) Montego Bay 439.2 267.3 (39.1%) Guanajuato 66.1 67.8 2.6% Hermosillo 6.6 6.7 1.4% Mexicali 0.5 0.3 (32.4%) Morelia 37.5 44.3 18.1% Kingston 0.0 91.1 N/A La Paz 1.0 2.3 127.8% Aguascalientes 17.6 18.8 6.6% Los Mochis 0.7 0.6 (7.9%) Manzanillo 11.3 8.8 (22.5%) Total 1,956.7 1,824.0 (6.8%)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Jan-19 Jan-22 % Change Guadalajara 1,185.3 1,099.2 (7.3%) Tijuana* 714.6 921.4 28.9% Los Cabos 460.2 489.2 6.3% Puerto Vallarta 531.5 468.9 (11.8%) Montego Bay 439.8 267.3 (39.2%) Guanajuato 229.4 196.2 (14.5%) Hermosillo 132.8 129.3 (2.7%) Mexicali 92.7 99.8 7.6% Morelia 76.2 95.7 25.7% Kingston 0.0 91.2 N/A La Paz 73.2 77.0 5.3% Aguascalientes 64.5 69.1 7.2% Los Mochis 28.9 31.5 8.9% Manzanillo 20.2 16.6 (18.1%) Total 4,049.4 4,052.6 0.1%

CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport Jan-19 Jan-22 % Change Tijuana 255.5 327.0 28.0%

The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January 1st to October 9, 2019.

Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2021 figures

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Jan-21 Jan-22 % Change Guadalajara 526.7 737.5 40.0% Tijuana* 468.6 592.8 26.5% Los Cabos 121.6 170.5 40.2% Puerto Vallarta 95.6 162.2 69.6% Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 99.4 128.4 29.2% Hermosillo 80.1 122.5 53.0% Mexicali 68.7 99.5 44.9% Morelia 41.2 51.4 24.7% Kingston 0.1 0.1 12.5% La Paz 57.7 74.7 29.4% Aguascalientes 34.7 50.3 45.0% Los Mochis 24.9 30.9 24.3% Manzanillo 5.8 7.8 34.9% Total 1,625.0 2,228.6 37.1%

International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):



Airport Jan-21 Jan-22 % Change Guadalajara 262.5 361.7 37.8% Tijuana* 154.0 328.6 113.4% Los Cabos 172.0 318.8 85.3% Puerto Vallarta 123.9 306.8 147.7% Montego Bay 99.7 267.3 168.2% Guanajuato 39.3 67.8 72.3% Hermosillo 7.0 6.7 (4.1%) Mexicali 0.2 0.3 48.1% Morelia 34.4 44.3 28.8% Kingston 48.7 91.1 87.3% La Paz 1.3 2.3 81.3% Aguascalientes 16.0 18.8 17.8% Los Mochis 0.6 0.6 12.2% Manzanillo 3.4 8.8 159.6% Total 962.9 1,824.0 89.4%

Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Jan-21 Jan-22 % Change Guadalajara 789.2 1,099.2 39.3% Tijuana* 622.5 921.4 48.0% Los Cabos 293.6 489.2 66.6% Puerto Vallarta 219.5 468.9 113.7% Montego Bay 99.7 267.3 168.2% Guanajuato 138.8 196.2 41.4% Hermosillo 87.1 129.3 48.4% Mexicali 68.9 99.8 44.9% Morelia 75.7 95.7 26.6% Kingston 48.7 91.2 87.3% La Paz 59.0 77.0 30.5% Aguascalientes 50.7 69.1 36.4% Los Mochis 25.4 31.5 24.1% Manzanillo 9.1 16.6 81.1% Total 2,587.9 4,052.6 56.6%

CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport Jan-21 Jan-22 % Change Tijuana 152.7 327.0 114.1%

Highlights for the period:

Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during January 2022 increased by 28.6% compared to January 2021; load factors for the month went from 53.3% in January 2021 to 68.7% in January 2022.





New routes:



Los Cabos – Abbotsford (Canada): Swoop



Company Description

