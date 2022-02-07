ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 31-Jan-22 54,951 €587.03 €32,257,709.69 1-Feb-22 53,575 €602.11 €32,257,791.45 2-Feb-22 53,156 €606.85 €32,257,808.97 3-Feb-22 55,046 €586.01 €32,257,308.29 4-Feb-22 56,832 €567.60 €32,257,712.49

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



