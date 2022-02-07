ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|31-Jan-22
|54,951
|€587.03
|€32,257,709.69
|1-Feb-22
|53,575
|€602.11
|€32,257,791.45
|2-Feb-22
|53,156
|€606.85
|€32,257,808.97
|3-Feb-22
|55,046
|€586.01
|€32,257,308.29
|4-Feb-22
|56,832
|€567.60
|€32,257,712.49
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771