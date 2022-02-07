XpresSpa Group Announces Participation in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 1:00 pm EST.



Scott Milford, CEO of the Company, and Ezra Ernst, CEO of the Company’s subsidiary, XpresCheck®, will discuss the business, including the recently announced expansion of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) program.

If you are an institutional or retail investor and would like to listen to the Company’s fireside chat, please click here to register for the event.

Event: WTR Fireside Chat Series with XpresSpa Group

Date: February 10, 2022

Time: 1:00 pm EST

Webcast Link: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1528128&tp_key=d77b9dbdef

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating three distinct brands: XpresCheck®, XpresSpa®, Treat™. XpresCheck is a leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing with 14 locations in 12 domestic airports. XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 21 airports globally. Treat is a travel health and wellness brand that is providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The Company also recently acquired HyperPointe, a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship marketing agency servicing the global healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.

To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com

To learn more about XpresCheck, visit: www.XpresCheck.com

To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com

To learn more about Treat, visit: www.Treat.com

To learn more about HyperPointe, visit: www.Hyperpointe.com

Twitter: @xprescheck and Instagram: @realxprescheck

Twitter: @XpresSpa and Instagram: @XpresSpa

Twitter: @Treat_Care and Instagram: @treat_care

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is a shareholder communication and engagement platform powered by Wall Street veterans with significant experience and credibility. We create, deliver, and maintain the information flow required to build and preserve relationships between companies and all of their stakeholders and investors. "Research for the Other 99% ™" opens the door for every investor to stay informed and ensures transparency, better engagement, and equal communication.

Investor Relations:

ICR

Raphael Gross

ir@xpresspagroup.com

(203) 682-8253

Media:

Julie Ferguson

Julie@jfprmedia.com

(312) 385-0098