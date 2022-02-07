Startup Investing: Live Regulation A+ Virtual Investor Conference February 10th

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Reg A+ Pre-IPO Investor Conference on February 10th.



Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of Reg A+ Pre-IPO companies discuss their market opportunity and investment highlights.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3J7cTT3

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

"OTC Markets Group is proud to host our fourth Reg A+ focused Virtual Investor Conference, co-sponsored by Going Public," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We thrilled to see private companies use our platform to connect and share their stories directly with retail investors. We also look forward to an exciting keynote with industry experts: Darren Marble, Executive Producer, Going Public and CEO at Issuance and Etan Butler, Chairman, The Dalmore Group."

Darren Marble, Executive Producer of Going Public commented: “OTC Markets Group helped pioneer the Reg A+ industry and has been an advocate for issuers and investors alike since day one. I’m honored to be hosting this Virtual Investor Conference and talk about the exciting state of the market.”

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

