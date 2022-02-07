Xometry Announces New Cloud-Based Software To Help Manufacturers Digitize All Aspects Of Their Operations

The end-to-end platform from FactoryFour will integrate seamlessly with Xometry Marketplace and the Thomasnet.com platform

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, a digital marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, today announced a series of new initiatives, including cloud-based enterprise software to help manufacturers digitize their operations to run more effectively and efficiently.

The software from FactoryFour, which Xometry acquired in November 2021, is an end-to-end platform, known as a ‘manufacturing execution system,’ that allows shops and shop owners to digitize and automate their operations so they can focus on growing their business, attracting new buyers and securing additional financing. In addition to being able to manage existing orders, the software is designed to integrate seamlessly with the AI-driven Xometry Marketplace and with the Thomasnet.com platform, giving suppliers a one-stop view into all of their orders.

Additionally, Xometry is introducing individual manufacturer profiles denoted with “Xometry Partner” badges on Thomasnet.com, which boasts a robust network of 1.4 million buyers. The move is designed to introduce Thomas sellers to Xometry and help create additional revenue-enhancing opportunities for manufacturers. The new badges complement a full slate of marketing services and resources offered through Thomas, including website creation, search-engine optimization (SEO) and target advertising to buyers. All Xometry partners will continue to have access to the Xometry Job Board. Xometry acquired Thomas in December 2021.

“Xometry is committed to making it even easier for buyers to connect with suppliers while also giving manufacturers the full suite of marketing and enterprise software tools they need to manage and grow their operations,” said Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry. “Our engineering teams are hard at work integrating Thomas, FactoryFour and Xometry to create a seamless experience that accelerates the digitization of the broader manufacturing marketplace.”

The cloud-based software from FactoryFour is expected to be available in Q2 2022. The new “Xometry Partner” badges on Thomasnet.com are rolling out now.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with the big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace makes it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity while giving suppliers the critical resources they need to grow their business.

