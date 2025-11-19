Xometry Recognized as One of North America’s Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry , Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing, announced it has once again been ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Xometry has now appeared on the Fast 500 list six years in a row.

Winners were selected based on the percentage of fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. Xometry’s 150% growth over that period was fueled by its AI-powered marketplace – driven by its expanding network of buyers and supplier partners, strong enterprise engagement and scaling its global footprint. During that time period, Xometry also made significant progress toward generating $1 billion in revenue for small- and medium-sized U.S. manufacturers through its marketplace.

“We’re honored to once again be named among the fastest-growing companies in North America on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list,” said Randy Altschuler, Xometry’s chief executive officer . “This achievement is possible because of our talented team and Xometry’s AI-powered marketplace. As we continue our mission to make the world’s manufacturing capacity accessible for all, we’re grateful for the trust and partnership of our customers and our supplier partner community.”

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-powered marketplace , popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com or follow Xometry on LinkedIn .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2f7298d-921d-4ac9-9b2e-87e8f0ac2529