Xometry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry , Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor events:

2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications (TIMT) Conference: November 19th, in New York City – including a fireside chat at 2:40 p.m. ET

UBS Global Technology and AI Conference: December 3rd, in Scottsdale



Webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be accessible within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website following the session.



About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-powered marketplace , popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com and xometry.eu .

