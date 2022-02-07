LockerDome Rebrands as Decide, Introduces Machine Learning and Decision Platform Decision Marketplace℠ to Power Digital Ads

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LockerDome has today announced its relaunch as Decide ( decide.co ), reflecting its growing ambition to develop machine learning technologies that automate decision making in the real world. As a part of this relaunch, Decide is introducing its home-grown, machine learning and decision platform, the Decision Marketplace℠, to help navigate the tectonic shifts – from the deprecation of third-party cookies to the growing ubiquity of unified, first-price auctions – currently impacting the digital advertising industry. This flagship technology enables the rapid development of machine learning models to render automated, intelligent decisions and optimize outcomes for brands and publishers across the open web without the use of third-party cookies or the crutch of intrusive identity-layer data.



“At Decide, we believe that the convergence of three macro trends – the embrace of measured media, the flattening of ad stacks, and the fragmentation of identity – is reshaping the future of advertising on the open web,” said Gabe Lozano, co-founder and CEO of Decide. “Successfully navigating these waters is not just dependent on the rapid development and iteration of machine learning models but also on our ability to automate intelligent decisions in the real world. The Decision Marketplace enables us to do just that.”

Up until late last year, ad selection and impresion pricing across Decide’s advertising network were handled by only a handful of AI models, which took months to develop. The Decision Marketplace now provides Decide’s analysts an entirely composable environment in which they can build, train, test, and deploy machine learning models in minutes. Those models then compete against one another to render the best decision given a particular ad and a unique impression.

The Decision Marketplace is both an extension of Decide’s previous efforts in the machine learning space and also a bold response to a new era on the open web in which all demand sources embrace measured media as their standard approach; ad stacks flatten and publishers migrate towards unified, first-price auctions; and advertisers move away from third-party cookies and behavioral targeting. Decide’s advertising platform offers the following:

Measured Media: Decide’s entire ecosystem is measurable, composable, and dynamic, and value creation is attributable back to the originating impression.

Decide’s entire ecosystem is measurable, composable, and dynamic, and value creation is attributable back to the originating impression. Unified Auctions: The micro-model approach enabled by the Decision Marketplace means that ad-selection and impression-pricing decisions are made in real time by the decision node that is best suited to the unique conditions of a given ad and a given impression.

The micro-model approach enabled by the Decision Marketplace means that ad-selection and impression-pricing decisions are made in real time by the decision node that is best suited to the unique conditions of a given ad and a given impression. Identity Layer: Decide has never relied on intrusive identity data to target ads, and in November 2021, it proactively phased out its limited use of third-party cookies.



For now, the Decision Marketplace is being exclusively leveraged by in-house analysts to power Decide’s advertising platform, but the team expects that in the coming years the scope of its work will expand. The Decision Marketplace was not designed to accomplish a particular task for a particular industry. Instead, its total composability creates application potential for any instance in which large, underutilized data exists.

Decide developed a two-sided marketplace designed for modern advertising on the open web. Its ad platform is powered by proprietary machine learning and decision making technology that enables analysts to rapidly build, train, test, and deploy intelligent models to optimize global yield across a distributed network of publishers. Decide offers better ad formats, better metrics, better budgeting, and better machine learning decisions to deliver quantifiable results for brands and publishers.

