Vastned Belgium: Annual results 2021

Strong operational results under challenging market conditions.

﻿• High ﻿stable collection rate (98.4%) of rental income in 2021.

• Occupancy rate (99.3%) increased by 3.1% compared to 31 December 2020 (96.2%).

• EPRA earnings of € 2.56 per share for financial year 2021.

• Proposed gross dividend of € 2.20 per share for financial year 2021 (previous financial year: € 2.04 per share). This corresponds to a gross dividend yield of 7.6% based on the 31 December 2021 closing price of € 28.80 per share.

• A further decrease in the debt ratio (-2.0%) compared to 31 December 2020, bringing the debt ratio currently to 26.5%.

• € 42.7 million of unused credit facilities available.

• Decrease in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio (-3.0%) compared to the previous financial year.



