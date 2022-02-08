Q4 INTERIM AND FULL-YEAR 2021 REPORT

English Danish

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 5/2022



GROWTH SET TO CONTINUE IN 2022

EBITDA increased 19% to DKK 915m in Q4

Supply chain bottlenecks eased during Q4

Early signs of pick-up in passenger numbers

EBITDA expected to grow more than 20% in 2022

Total dividend of DKK 8.00 per share planned

Q4 2021

Revenue up 46% to DKK 5.5bn

Full effect of HSF Logistics Group

Passenger result improved

OUTLOOK 2022

EBITDA range DKK 3.9-4.4bn (2021: DKK 3.4bn)

Revenue growth of 23-27%

Investments of DKK 2.3bn

“In spite of Covid-19, Brexit, and supply chain bottlenecks, we delivered a strong result for 2021. In 2022, we look to raise both revenue and earnings more than 20%,” says Torben Carlsen, CEO.

KEY FIGURES

2021 2020 2021 2020 DKK m Q4 Q4 Change, % Full year Full year Change, % Revenue 5,482 3,761 45.7 17,869 13,971 27.9 EBITDA before special items 915 769 18.9 3,411 2,732 24.9 EBIT before special items 309 289 6.7 1,313 858 53.1 Profit before tax and special items 255 194 31.6 1,035 583 77.4 Profit before tax 259 97 167.7 1,069 466 129.5





Revenue increased 46% to DKK 5.5bn driven by the acquisition of HSF Logistics Group, higher revenue from bunker surcharges, and a doubling of passenger revenue from a low level in Q4 2020. Passenger revenue remained far below pre-Covid-19 levels through 2021.

EBITDA increased 19% to DKK 915m. The total freight EBITDA for ferry and logistics before special items increased 9% to DKK 946m driven mainly by the acquisition of HSF Logistics Group. Supply chain bottlenecks eased during Q4 and towards the end of the quarter UK freight flows also normalised. The total EBITDA for passenger activities in the Baltic Sea, Channel, and Passenger business units increased DKK 67m to DKK -30m.

The Board of Directors proposes to the 2022 AGM a dividend of DKK 4.00 per share. In addition, the Board of Directors plan to distribute a further dividend of DKK 4.00 per share in August 2022.

Outlook 2022

The Group’s revenue is expected to increase by 23-27% compared to 2021. The two main growth drivers are the full-year impact of the acquisition of HSF Logistics Group and a recovery in passenger revenue. Freight volumes are expected to grow in most markets as well. The Group’s EBITDA before special items is expected to be within a range of DKK 3.9-4.4bn (2021: DKK 3.4bn).

The outlook is detailed on page 10 in the full report.

