Renault Group: Nissan contribution for fourth quarter 2021 to Renault Group’s earnings

February 08th, 2022

Nissan contributes €124 million for fourth quarter 2021 to Renault Group’s earnings

Nissan released today its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021/2022 (April 1st, 2021 to March 31st, 2022).

Nissan’s results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021/2022 (October 1st to December 31th, 2021), after IFRS restatements, will have a positive contribution to Renault Group’s fourth quarter 2021 net income estimated at €124 million (1).

(1) based on an average exchange rate of 130.0 yen/euro for the period under review.





