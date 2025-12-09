Renault Group and Ford form a strategic partnership for passenger and commercial vehicles, starting with two affordable electric cars in Europe

The companies have signed a partnership agreement to develop two Ford-branded passenger electric vehicles based on Renault Group’s Ampere platform.

Additionally, the companies will explore the opportunity to collaborate in the commercial vehicle segment in Europe, to jointly develop and manufacture Renault and Ford-branded selected light commercial vehicles.

The partnership combines the expertise and industrial scale of Renault Group and Ford in Europe and will enhance the competitiveness of both parties.

Paris, France and Cologne, Germany – December 9, 2025

Renault Group and Ford today announced a landmark strategic partnership aimed at expanding Ford’s electric vehicles offering to European customers, significantly enhancing competitiveness for both companies in the rapidly evolving automotive landscape in Europe.

A cornerstone of this collaboration is a partnership agreement for the development of two distinct Ford-branded electric vehicles. The new models will be based on the Ampere platform, leveraging Renault Group’s strong EV assets and competitiveness, and produced by Renault Group in the North of France, illustrating Ampere’s ElectriCity’s “state-of-the-art” manufacturing capabilities and expertise.

Designed by Ford, developed with Renault Group, the two cars will feature distinctive driving dynamics, authentic Ford-brand DNA and intuitive experiences. They mark the first step in a comprehensive new product offensive for Ford in Europe. The first of the two vehicles is expected in showrooms in early 2028.

In addition to collaborating on EVs, Renault Group and Ford have also signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for a European light commercial vehicle collaboration. Under this LOI, the partners will explore the opportunity to jointly develop and manufacture Renault and Ford’s branded selected light commercial vehicles (LCVs).

François Provost, CEO Renault Group said: "Renault Group is proud to announce a new strategic cooperation with Ford, an iconic car manufacturer. This partnership shows the strength of our partnership know-how and competitiveness in Europe. In the long term, combining our strengths with Ford will make us more innovative and more responsive in a fast-changing European automotive market."

Jim Farley, president and CEO, Ford Motor Company said: "The strategic partnership with Renault Group marks an important step for Ford and supports our strategy to build a highly efficient and fit-for-the future business in Europe. We will combine Renault Group’s industrial scale and EV assets with Ford’s iconic design and driving dynamics to create vehicles that are fun, capable, and distinctly Ford in spirit."

Combining strengths

The companies will take advantage of the proven capabilities and competitiveness of Renault Group’s Ampere platform, EV manufacturing ecosystem and industrial capacities in the North of France (ElectriCity) to produce two all-new Ford-branded electric passenger vehicles.

By joining their expertise as major players in Europe, in innovation, design, software, and service delivery, Renault Group and Ford will aim to address industry challenges and better serve customers in both the retail and commercial vehicles segments.

The Renault Group and Ford strategic partnership will combine decades of experience in the light commercial vehicle segment, as well as the industrial scale and extensive supply base of both companies, creating a formidable force poised to drive innovation and efficiency in the European market.

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its 4 brands – Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Mobilize – and offers sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in 114 countries, Renault Group sold 2.265 million vehicles in 2024. It employs more than 98,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

More information : https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 171,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

