MONTHLY VOLUME REPORT: FREIGHT UP 14% DRIVEN BY MEDITERRANEAN AND UK ROUTES

English Danish

INVESTOR NEWS NO 6 - 8 February 2022

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in January 2022 were 13.8% above 2021. Net adjustments for structural route changes reduced growth 0.7 ppt to 13.1%.



The volume growth in January was mainly driven by higher volumes on UK and Mediterranean routes.

Volumes on all UK routes increased considerably compared to last year as volumes in the first month post-Brexit were reduced by new rules and procedures as well as stock-building ahead of Brexit.

Volumes in the Mediterranean network were up on all routes on the back of deployment of more capacity and continued good growth in Turkish exports.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, total transported freight lane metres increased 6.7% to 43.2m from DKK 40.5m in 2021-20.

Ferry – passenger: The total number of passengers in January 2022 was 45.7% above 2021. The number of passengers increased between Norway and Denmark, while the number of passengers on UK and Baltic routes were on level with 2021.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, total number of passengers was 0.9m compared to 1.3m in 2021-20 and 5.1m in 2020-19, the latter being the latest pre-Covid-19 year.

DFDS ferry volumes January LTM* Freight 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020-19 2021-20 2022-21 Change Lane metres, '000 3,212 2,831 3,223 13.8% 41,194 40,510 43,233 6.7% Passenger 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020-19 2021-20 2022-21 Change Passengers, '000 228 37 54 45.7% 5,126 1,307 886 -32.2% *Last twelve months





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network. DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network. The February 2022 volume report is expected to be published on 11 March 2022 at around 10.00am CET.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment