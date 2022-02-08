Wesdome Continues to Expand Kiena High Grade A Zones and Footwall Zones

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces underground exploration drilling results from the Kiena Deep A Zone at the Company’s 100% owned Kiena Mine Complex in Val d'Or, Quebec.

Recent underground definition and exploration drilling at the Kiena Deep A Zones area has:

  • Confirmed the A Zone continues down plunge along the basalt – ultramafic contact with drilling returning high grade from this continuous zone of mineralization (Figure 1);
  • Confirmed the Footwall Zone comprises three subparallel zones and one crosscutting zone that have now been extended over 300 metres down plunge. Mineralization remains open laterally and down plunge and additional drilling platforms are being established as the A Zone ramp progresses to provide for more optimal drilling distances and angles; and
  • Confirmed the existence of lower grade stockwork veins within the hanging wall of the A Zone within brecciated and altered basalt (Figure 2). These zones have the potential to be mined as access development in the hanging wall due to their proximity to the A Zones stoping area, and thereby having potential to be added to the resource base.
    • These zones are generally located within 5 metres from the contact with the schist (A Zone) at a grade of 5 – 6 grams gold per tonne and an average thickness of 2 metres. Drilling is ongoing to better determine the extent of these zones.

Highlights of the recent drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1.

  • Hole 6796W3: 74.6 g/t Au over 30.0 m core length (24.8 g/t Au capped, 5.0 m true width) A1 Zone
  • Hole 6752W9: 38.3 g/t Au over 37.3 m core length (18.2 g/t Au capped, 6.0 m true width) A Zone
  • Hole 6752W8: 35.9 g/t Au over 30.3 m core length (27.0 g/t Au capped, 7.0 m true width) A Zone

All assays capped at 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are estimated based on 3D model construction.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “We are pleased with the recent underground drilling that continues to define the high grade A Zone and now confirms the extent of the subparallel Footwall Zone, which we expect to grow further with continued drilling. The Footwall Zone, and now the newly discovered Hanging Wall Basalt Zones, will positively impact project economics as the same underground infrastructure utilized to access the A Zone can be leveraged to mine these additional zones on a low unit cost basis.

We are continuing to spend aggressively on exploration at Kiena with $17.7 million to be spent in 2022 that includes approximately 50,000 m of underground drilling and 30,000 m of surface drilling. As part of the 2022 drilling program, 2 underground drills have been moved onto the 33 level to test historic zones and anomalous drill results further to the east along strike from the Kiena mine. Surface drilling is ongoing and will be accelerated once the ice has melted utilizing the two barges left at site. Planned drilling is concentrated around the Shawkey and newly discovered Bourgo zone.

We are also pleased with the progress being made ramping up production at Kiena. As planned, production will ramp up throughout the year with higher production expected in H2 2022. While we continue to expect commercial production in Q2, production this year will be back end weighted in H2 2022 as we continue to ramp up, with total production this year forecasted at 64,000 – 75,000 ounces. As per the 2021 Pre-Feasibility Study, completed prior to the Footwall Zone discovery, the life of mine average yearly production is 83,574 ounces with costs declining materially in 2024 once higher output levels are realized. However, with the discover of the Footwall Zone, and most recently with the Hanging wall Basalt Zone, we expect these new zones could extend the LOM and have the potential to increase annual production given the increase reserve ounces per vertical metre.”

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The underground technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Bruno Turcotte, P.Geo., (OGQ #453) Chief Geologist – Underground Exploration of the Company. The surface technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Yan Ducharme, P.Geo., (OGQ #690) Exploration Manager of the Company. Both are a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d’Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was done at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying was done by fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was rerun by fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was rerun with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

COVID-19

The health and safety of our employees, contractors, vendors, and consultants is the Company’s top priority. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wesdome has adopted all public health guidelines regarding safety measures and protocols at all of its mine operations and corporate office. In addition, our internal COVID-19 Taskforce continues to monitor developments and implement policies and programs intended to protect those who are engaged in business with the Company.

Through care and planning, to date the Company has successfully maintained operations, however there can be no assurance that this will continue despite our best efforts with the emergence of new, highly contagious variants such as Omicron. To date the company has been impacted by this most recent variant outbreak, with employees at both operations and corporate office becoming infected. Impacts of significant numbers of employees being absent have been limited so far however future conditions may warrant reduced or suspended production activities which could negatively impact our ability to maintain projected timelines and objectives. Consequently, the Company’s actual future production and production guidance is subject to higher levels of risk than usual. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome is Canadian focused with two producing underground gold mines. The Company’s goal is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing over 200,000 ounces from two mines in Ontario and Québec. The Eagle River Underground Mine in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold at a rate of 92,000 – 105,000 ounces per year. The recently re-started Kiena Complex in Val d’or, Quebec is a fully permitted underground mine and milling operation. Wesdome is actively exploring both underground and on surface within the mine areas and more regionally at both the Eagle River and Kiena Complex. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company has approximately 141.6 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO.”

Table 1: Kiena Complex Underground Drilling Assay and Composite Results

Composites

Hole No.From (m)To (m)Core Length (m)Estimated True width (m)Grade (g/t Au)Cut Grade (90 g/t Au)Name Zone
6752W639.853.413.65.03.493.49A Zone
6752W7114.0121.57.53.06.836.83A Zone
6752W8176.0206.330.37.035.9127.01A Zone
6752W9541.5578.837.36.038.3418.23A Zone
6796W14.443.138.74.04.044.04A Zone
6796W294.2109.415.24.53.493.49A Zone
6796W2146.1152.05.94.046.7922.18A1 Zone
6796W3304.0334.130.15.074.6124.82A1 Zone
N104-K008425.8462.536.76.55.575.57A1 Zone
6796W2181.4190.69.23.55.405.40A2 Zone
N104-K008470.9476.25.34.13.773.77A2 Zone
6796510.6521.611.03.132.0513.19FWZ_1
6796W1107.9120.612.73.02.872.87FWZ_1
6796W2200.5215.414.94.76.146.14FWZ_1
6796W1123.8134.610.83.26.346.34FWZ_2
6796W2217.4239.221.83.210.694.71FWZ_2
6796W1137.8144.66.83.44.434.43FWZ_3
6796W2248.2257.69.43.32.702.70FWZ_3
6796W2275.5287.211.73.833.3133.31FWZ_4

Assays

Hole No.From (m)To (m)Core Length (m)Grade (g/t Au)Cut Grade (90 g/t Au)Name Zone
6752W639.841.31.52.152.15A Zone
6752W641.342.81.54.554.55A Zone
6752W642.844.31.53.943.94A Zone
6752W644.345.81.52.852.85A Zone
6752W645.846.70.90.560.56A Zone
6752W646.747.50.82.212.21A Zone
6752W647.548.51.03.163.16A Zone
6752W648.549.51.03.593.59A Zone
6752W649.550.51.01.441.44A Zone
6752W650.551.40.94.104.10A Zone
6752W651.452.41.010.5510.55A Zone
6752W652.453.41.02.572.57A Zone
       
6752W7114.0115.51.52.452.45A Zone
6752W7115.5116.20.70.330.33A Zone
6752W7116.2117.00.812.0512.05A Zone
6752W7117.0117.80.839.3039.30A Zone
6752W7117.8119.11.32.532.53A Zone
6752W7119.1120.00.90.970.97A Zone
6752W7120.0121.51.51.371.37A Zone
       
6752W8176.0177.01.03.653.65A Zone
6752W8177.0178.01.03.863.86A Zone
6752W8178.0178.80.85.335.33A Zone
6752W8178.8179.30.57.217.21A Zone
6752W8179.3180.31.072.1072.10A Zone
6752W8180.3181.31.098.5090.00A Zone
6752W8181.3182.31.094.5090.00A Zone
6752W8182.3183.31.0165.0090.00A Zone
6752W8183.3184.31.042.3042.30A Zone
6752W8184.3185.31.031.4031.40A Zone
6752W8185.3186.31.019.2519.25A Zone
6752W8186.3187.31.00.510.51A Zone
6752W8187.3188.31.013.1013.10A Zone
6752W8188.3189.31.017.0017.00A Zone
6752W8189.3190.31.013.8013.80A Zone
6752W8190.3191.31.025.1025.10A Zone
6752W8191.3192.31.014.8014.80A Zone
6752W8192.3193.31.013.3013.30A Zone
6752W8193.3194.20.912.2012.20A Zone
6752W8194.2195.21.019.9519.95A Zone
6752W8195.2196.00.818.3518.35A Zone
6752W8196.0197.01.018.2018.20A Zone
6752W8197.0198.01.014.3514.35A Zone
6752W8198.0199.01.019.4519.45A Zone
6752W8199.0200.01.09.259.25A Zone
6752W8200.0201.01.017.4017.40A Zone
6752W8201.0202.21.228.4028.40A Zone
6752W8202.2203.31.1255.0090.00A Zone
6752W8203.3204.81.54.634.63A Zone
6752W8204.8206.31.54.084.08A Zone
       
6752W9541.5542.51.05.695.69A Zone
6752W9542.5543.51.01.321.32A Zone
6752W9543.5544.20.74.054.05A Zone
6752W9544.2545.00.80.830.83A Zone
6752W9545.0545.70.70.130.13A Zone
6752W9545.7546.30.66.736.73A Zone
6752W9546.3547.20.90.270.27A Zone
6752W9547.2547.80.60.170.17A Zone
6752W9547.8548.70.90.560.56A Zone
6752W9548.7550.01.33.533.53A Zone
6752W9550.0551.51.52.582.58A Zone
6752W9551.5553.01.50.690.69A Zone
6752W9553.0554.51.51.541.54A Zone
6752W9554.5556.01.50.290.29A Zone
6752W9556.0557.01.01.011.01A Zone
6752W9557.0557.60.61.871.87A Zone
6752W9557.6558.61.0470.0090.00A Zone
6752W9558.6559.61.0178.5090.00A Zone
6752W9559.6560.61.06.336.33A Zone
6752W9560.6561.30.732.0032.00A Zone
6752W9561.3562.20.936.5036.50A Zone
6752W9562.2563.00.8206.0090.00A Zone
6752W9563.0563.90.9312.0090.00A Zone
6752W9563.9564.50.61.591.59A Zone
6752W9564.5565.30.83.243.24A Zone
6752W9565.3566.00.710.3010.30A Zone
6752W9566.0566.60.650.2050.20A Zone
6752W9566.6567.61.031.1031.10A Zone
6752W9567.6568.61.071.1071.10A Zone
6752W9568.6569.61.03.233.23A Zone
6752W9569.6570.30.77.837.83A Zone
6752W9570.3571.31.014.6014.60A Zone
6752W9571.3572.31.020.6020.60A Zone
6752W9572.3573.31.010.7010.70A Zone
6752W9573.3574.31.012.7512.75A Zone
6752W9574.3575.31.016.9016.90A Zone
6752W9575.3576.31.013.3513.35A Zone
6752W9576.3576.80.51.661.66A Zone
6752W9576.8577.81.08.348.34A Zone
6752W9577.8578.81.010.1510.15A Zone
       
6796510.6512.11.50.360.36FWZ_1
6796512.1513.61.50.100.10FWZ_1
6796513.6515.11.5222.0090.00FWZ_1
6796515.1516.61.51.801.80FWZ_1
6796516.6518.11.50.020.02FWZ_1
6796518.1519.31.20.030.03FWZ_1
6796519.3520.51.20.020.02FWZ_1
6796520.5521.10.60.010.01FWZ_1
       
6796W14.45.91.52.262.26A Zone
6796W15.96.91.01.281.28A Zone
6796W16.97.91.01.381.38A Zone
6796W17.98.91.00.750.75A Zone
6796W18.99.91.065.7065.70A Zone
6796W19.911.92.00.890.89A Zone
6796W111.913.41.58.218.21A Zone
6796W113.414.91.52.072.07A Zone
6796W114.916.41.52.012.01A Zone
6796W116.417.91.50.040.04A Zone
6796W117.919.41.50.040.04A Zone
6796W119.420.91.50.030.03A Zone
6796W120.922.41.50.020.02A Zone
6796W122.423.91.50.020.02A Zone
6796W123.925.41.50.020.02A Zone
6796W125.426.91.56.536.53A Zone
6796W126.928.41.50.020.02A Zone
6796W128.429.91.50.020.02A Zone
6796W129.931.41.50.020.02A Zone
6796W131.432.91.50.020.02A Zone
6796W132.934.41.50.020.02A Zone
6796W134.435.91.50.030.03A Zone
6796W135.936.91.00.100.10A Zone
6796W136.937.91.00.140.14A Zone
6796W137.938.91.01.031.03A Zone
6796W138.939.70.85.425.42A Zone
6796W139.740.71.00.050.05A Zone
6796W140.741.71.017.6517.65A Zone
6796W141.742.40.737.4037.40A Zone
6796W142.443.10.74.974.97A Zone
       
6796W1107.9109.01.13.153.15FWZ_1
6796W1109.0110.01.00.130.13FWZ_1
6796W1110.0111.01.01.731.73FWZ_1
6796W1111.0112.01.00.440.44FWZ_1
6796W1112.0112.70.70.350.35FWZ_1
6796W1112.7113.81.13.793.79FWZ_1
6796W1113.8114.81.01.571.57FWZ_1
6796W1114.8115.60.88.688.68FWZ_1
6796W1115.6116.61.00.890.89FWZ_1
6796W1116.6117.61.00.360.36FWZ_1
6796W1117.6118.61.00.610.61FWZ_1
6796W1118.6119.71.10.390.39FWZ_1
6796W1119.7120.60.916.3016.30FWZ_1
       
6796W1123.8124.91.11.621.62FWZ_2
6796W1124.91261.11.621.62FWZ_2
6796W1126.0127.11.12.192.19FWZ_2
6796W1127.1128.11.016.3016.30FWZ_2
6796W1128.1129.00.946.0046.00FWZ_2
6796W1129.0130.01.04.384.38FWZ_2
6796W1130.0131.11.10.030.03FWZ_2
6796W1131.1132.21.10.340.34FWZ_2
6796W1132.2133.41.20.010.01FWZ_2
6796W1133.4134.61.20.000.00FWZ_2
       
6796W1137.8138.91.123.8023.80FWZ_3
6796W1138.9139.91.00.300.30FWZ_3
6796W1139.9140.80.90.110.11FWZ_3
6796W1140.8141.91.12.342.34FWZ_3
6796W1141.9142.60.70.620.62FWZ_3
6796W1142.6143.61.00.120.12FWZ_3
6796W1143.6144.61.00.400.40FWZ_3
       
6796W294.596.01.53.503.50A Zone
6796W296.097.51.530.0030.00A Zone
6796W297.599.01.51.011.01A Zone
6796W299.0100.51.50.590.59A Zone
6796W2100.5102.01.50.580.58A Zone
6796W2102.0103.11.10.370.37A Zone
6796W2103.1104.61.50.680.68A Zone
6796W2104.6106.11.50.010.01A Zone
6796W2106.1107.31.20.060.06A Zone
6796W2107.3108.61.30.050.05A Zone
6796W2108.6110.01.40.020.02A Zone
       
6796W2146.1147.11.00.780.78A1 Zone
6796W2147.1148.21.1222.0090.00A1 Zone
6796W2148.2148.80.65.495.49A1 Zone
6796W2148.8149.50.60.720.72A1 Zone
6796W2149.5151.01.62.032.03A1 Zone
6796W2151.0152.01.024.2024.20A1 Zone
       
6796W2181.4182.41.00.550.55A2 Zone
6796W2182.4183.41.00.380.38A2 Zone
6796W2183.4184.61.28.408.40A2 Zone
6796W2184.6185.61.04.874.87A2 Zone
6796W2185.6186.61.07.827.82A2 Zone
6796W2186.6187.61.023.0023.00A2 Zone
6796W2187.6188.61.01.641.64A2 Zone
6796W2188.6189.61.00.190.19A2 Zone
6796W2189.6190.61.01.151.15A2 Zone
       
6796W2200.5202.01.549.3049.30FWZ_1
6796W2202.0203.51.50.110.11FWZ_1
6796W2203.5205.01.50.100.10FWZ_1
6796W2205.0206.51.50.830.83FWZ_1
6796W2206.5208.01.53.403.40FWZ_1
6796W2208.0209.51.50.720.72FWZ_1
6796W2209.5211.01.50.600.60FWZ_1
6796W2211.0212.51.51.101.10FWZ_1
6796W2212.5213.30.80.600.60FWZ_1
6796W2213.3214.41.10.120.12FWZ_1
6796W2214.4215.41.00.040.04FWZ_1
       
6796W2217.4218.41.00.830.83FWZ_2
6796W2218.4219.20.825.2025.20FWZ_2
6796W2219.2220.00.8341.0090.00FWZ_2
6796W2220.0220.90.90.400.40FWZ_2
6796W2220.9221.50.60.760.76FWZ_2
6796W2221.5223.01.50.120.12FWZ_2
6796W2223.0224.51.50.310.31FWZ_2
6796W2224.5226.01.50.030.03FWZ_2
6796W2226.0227.51.50.030.03FWZ_2
6796W2227.5229.01.50.950.95FWZ_2
6796W2229.0230.51.51.501.50FWZ_2
6796W2230.5232.01.52.912.91FWZ_2
6796W2232.0233.51.50.140.14FWZ_2
6796W2233.5235.01.50.060.06FWZ_2
6796W2235.0236.51.50.050.05FWZ_2
6796W2236.5238.01.50.890.89FWZ_2
6796W2238.0239.21.20.170.17FWZ_2
       
6796W2248.2249.41.21.031.03FWZ_3
6796W2249.4249.90.50.860.86FWZ_3
6796W2249.9250.50.62.612.61FWZ_3
6796W2250.5251.30.817.5017.50FWZ_3
6796W2251.3252.20.94.944.94FWZ_3
6796W2252.2253.21.00.360.36FWZ_3
6796W2253.2254.31.10.110.11FWZ_3
6796W2254.3255.41.10.360.36FWZ_3
6796W2255.4256.51.10.230.23FWZ_3
6796W2256.5257.61.12.362.36FWZ_3
       
6796W2275.5276.51.021.6021.60FWZ_4
6796W2276.5277.51.077.6077.60FWZ_4
6796W2277.5278.51.045.6045.60FWZ_4
6796W2278.5279.51.017.3017.30FWZ_4
6796W2279.5280.51.09.099.09FWZ_4
6796W2280.5281.51.039.1039.10FWZ_4
6796W2281.5282.51.036.9036.90FWZ_4
6796W2282.5283.51.043.2043.20FWZ_4
6796W2283.5284.51.015.0515.05FWZ_4
6796W2284.5285.51.083.4083.40FWZ_4
6796W2285.5286.51.00.510.51FWZ_4
6796W2286.5287.20.70.620.62FWZ_4
       
6796W3304.0305.01.07.677.67A1 Zone
6796W3305.0306.01.01.231.23A1 Zone
6796W3306.0307.01.00.380.38A1 Zone
6796W3307.0308.01.023.4023.40A1 Zone
6796W3308.0309.01.052.3052.30A1 Zone
6796W3309.0310.01.0155.5090.00A1 Zone
6796W3310.0311.01.020.5020.50A1 Zone
6796W3311.0312.01.015.5015.50A1 Zone
6796W3312.0313.01.011.1511.15A1 Zone
6796W3313.0314.01.018.5518.55A1 Zone
6796W3314.0315.01.046.0046.00A1 Zone
6796W3315.0316.01.072.6072.60A1 Zone
6796W3316.0317.01.093.1090.00A1 Zone
6796W3317.0318.01.01520.0090.00A1 Zone
6796W3318.0319.01.016.0016.00A1 Zone
6796W3319.0320.01.00.590.59A1 Zone
6796W3320.0321.01.021.9021.90A1 Zone
6796W3321.0322.01.018.9018.90A1 Zone
6796W3322.0323.01.08.758.75A1 Zone
6796W3323.0324.01.03.573.57A1 Zone
6796W3324.0325.01.057.9057.90A1 Zone
6796W3325.0326.01.02.292.29A1 Zone
6796W3326.0327.01.00.990.99A1 Zone
6796W3327.0328.01.00.470.47A1 Zone
6796W3328.0329.01.05.145.14A1 Zone
6796W3329.0330.01.037.7037.70A1 Zone
6796W3330.0331.01.01.941.94A1 Zone
6796W3331.0332.01.06.016.01A1 Zone
6796W3332.0333.11.114.4514.45A1 Zone
6796W3333.1334.11.09.769.76A1 Zone
       
N104-K008425.8426.81.022.5022.50A1 Zone
N104-K008426.8427.81.00.520.52A1 Zone
N104-K008427.8428.60.835.0035.00A1 Zone
N104-K008428.6429.10.50.090.09A1 Zone
N104-K008429.1430.31.20.110.11A1 Zone
N104-K008430.3431.31.00.790.79A1 Zone
N104-K008431.3432.31.00.410.41A1 Zone
N104-K008432.3433.31.019.9019.90A1 Zone
N104-K008433.3434.31.00.180.18A1 Zone
N104-K008434.3435.31.00.030.03A1 Zone
N104-K008435.3436.31.00.020.02A1 Zone
N104-K008436.3437.31.01.621.62A1 Zone
N104-K008437.3438.31.03.413.41A1 Zone
N104-K008438.3439.31.01.591.59A1 Zone
N104-K008439.3440.31.02.182.18A1 Zone
N104-K008440.3441.31.00.900.90A1 Zone
N104-K008441.3442.31.01.001.00A1 Zone
N104-K008442.3443.31.01.131.13A1 Zone
N104-K008443.3444.31.00.890.89A1 Zone
N104-K008444.3445.31.07.787.78A1 Zone
N104-K008445.3446.20.92.802.80A1 Zone
N104-K008446.2447.00.81.681.68A1 Zone
N104-K008447.0447.50.54.784.78A1 Zone
N104-K008447.5448.40.93.153.15A1 Zone
N104-K008448.4449.00.62.712.71A1 Zone
N104-K008449.0450.11.18.638.63A1 Zone
N104-K008450.1450.60.50.660.66A1 Zone
N104-K008450.6451.20.60.220.22A1 Zone
N104-K008451.2451.70.53.793.79A1 Zone
N104-K008451.7452.71.00.170.17A1 Zone
N104-K008452.7454.21.50.080.08A1 Zone
N104-K008454.2455.71.50.010.01A1 Zone
N104-K008455.7457.21.50.060.06A1 Zone
N104-K008457.2458.71.50.000.00A1 Zone
N104-K008458.7459.71.00.010.01A1 Zone
N104-K008459.7460.30.61.901.90A1 Zone
N104-K008460.3461.00.72.282.28A1 Zone
N104-K008461.0461.50.50.240.24A1 Zone
N104-K008461.5462.51.085.5085.50A1 Zone
       
N104-K008470.9472.01.114.2014.20A2 Zone
N104-K008472.0473.01.00.060.06A2 Zone
N104-K008473.0474.31.30.300.30A2 Zone
N104-K008474.3475.31.01.271.27A2 Zone
N104-K008475.3476.20.92.942.94A2 Zone
       

