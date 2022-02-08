Outbrain Sets The Dates for Annual Advertiser Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc . (Nasdaq: OB), today announced the date of its 2022 annual advertising innovation conference ‘Unveil’ which will take place in March.



Unveil 2022 is a digital innovation roadshow which will run for a single day across 3 time zones; on March 15 for the Americas, March 16 for EMEA and March 17 for APAC. The event is now open for early registration - register here .

“Unveil is a key event for advertisers,” says Eytan Galai, Chief Revenue Officer at Outbrain. “It’s Outbrain’s chance to share our most exciting innovations and new platform capabilities as an opportunity for advertisers to learn about new tools and platform features designed to help them stay ahead of the game.”

“We are wrapping up one of the most exciting years in Outbrain’s history,” says Lior Charka, Vice President of Product, Outbrain. “We have invested a lot in product innovation and have been working on powerful new ways for advertisers to engage and acquire customers in the open web using Outbrain.”

Unveil 2022 will be a fully virtual event featuring Outbrain’s Creativity, Performance and Simplicity solutions.

About Outbrain

Outbrain (Nasdaq: OB) is a leading recommendation platform for the open web. Our technology enables 10 billion daily recommendations to consumers across more than 7,000 online properties and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Founded in 2006, Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in 18 cities worldwide.

Media Contact

press@outbrain.com

Investor Relations Contact

IR@outbrain.com

(332) 205-8999

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f766230a-9f82-45ef-a085-c00463f3f4ca