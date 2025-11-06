Teads Appoints Mollie Spilman as Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads, the omnichannel outcomes platform for the open internet, today announced the appointment of Mollie Spilman as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective November 10. She will oversee global commercial strategy and execution, working closely with regional leadership and key partners to accelerate growth and deepen client performance for marketers, agencies and content creators. This appointment follows the combination of Outbrain and Teads earlier this year, which created a unified platform with unique demand, supply, data and technology capabilities designed to deliver elevated outcomes.

This appointment marks a key milestone in the next phase of Teads’ evolution. The merged company’s technology, data capabilities, and deep relationships with enterprise brands and agencies places it in a uniquely strong position to drive value for the entire digital advertising ecosystem. Teads is investing in world-class leadership to drive an even stronger commitment to customer outcomes and unlock the full value of its offering for brands, agencies, and publisher partners.

Spilman will report to CEO, David Kostman. She brings extensive experience building and scaling high-performing commercial organizations across digital media and technology. Mollie served as the Chief Revenue Officer and then Chief Operating Officer at Criteo for five years when the company grew revenues from $600mm to over $2bn, and began its journey to retail media dominance through the acquisition of HookLogic. Most recently, she served as Chief Revenue Officer at Oracle Advertising, where she helped clients realize value through the activation of third party audience and contextual targeting, as well as advanced ad verification and brand safety measurement. Prior to that, she held senior leadership roles at Millennial Media and Yahoo!.

“Mollie joins at an exciting moment for Teads,” said David Kostman, CEO of Teads. “As we continue integrating our commercial operations post-merger and scaling our outcomes-driven platform globally, Mollie’s leadership, client-focus, and operational rigor will be essential in driving commercial excellence and growing our strategic partnerships with global agencies and brands.”

“The opportunity to help shape the future of digital advertising through innovation in the areas of the open internet, CTV, retail media and GenAI is super compelling and made it very attractive for me to join Teads,” said Spilman. “Joining Teads at this moment is a deliberate move for me — the company’s vision, talent, global scale and market position put it on a path to remarkable growth. I’m fired up to partner with our teams, agencies, advertisers, and publisher partners globally to build on this strong foundation and continue to be a force in the industry.”

About Teads

Teads Holding Co. (“Teads”) (Nasdaq: TEAD) is the omnichannel outcomes platform for the Open Internet, driving full-funnel results for marketers across premium media. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for branding and performance objectives, Teads drives value with every media dollar by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. One of the most scaled advertising platforms on the Open Internet, Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, New York with a global team of nearly 1,800 people in 30+ countries.

For more information, visit www.teads.com .

