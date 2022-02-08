IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces The Wild West Crypto Show Interview with GreenBox POS CMO Jacqueline B. Reynolds

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Jacqueline B. Reynolds, Chief Marketing Officer of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, recently appeared on The Wild West Crypto Show, the leading source for the latest crypto news, inside information and exclusive interviews with the most influential people in the crypto space.



The broadcast, hosted by Crypto Cowboys Drew Taylor and Brent Bates, is available for on-demand viewing on The Wild West Crypto Show.

Reynolds brings to GreenBox more than three decades of experience leading some of the most coveted brands in the world, including Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, L’Oréal, Disney and a myriad of other Fortune 500 companies. A world-class global marketer, one of her most recent successes was leading a worldwide Super Bowl campaign with 54 Influencers and NFL players, where one YouTube video alone garnered over 9.1 million views.

During the interview, Reynolds discussed GreenBox’s business model and its ongoing efforts to improve access to innovative payment solutions for individuals and businesses.

“[GreenBox’s] goal is to be the prominent, ultimate, best digital payment solutions company globally,” Reynolds said. “Really what differentiates us, aside from the marvelous people that we continue to hire, is the world-class technology. … [We’re] passionate about differentiated, ownable, unique technology that really makes people’s lives much easier and gives them true solutions in the payment sector.”

“What we’re doing is vehemently different from what most of the world is doing. It’s new, and it’s exploding. Our philosophy is that banks and credit cards, in general, are kind of obsolete already,” she continued. “We talk about how you think of Blockbuster and Kodak. These were mainstay blue chip companies, massive organizations that were literally upended with technology. … With a piece of plastic and having to find the right credit card and all that, you need to think of the future as plastic-free. … This is really where our mind is – not looking at it as a future opportunity, but as an opportunity right now.”

“Companies need to think of themselves as technology companies – any company. I worked at The Coca-Cola Company for 10 years. Coca-Cola has become a digital-first technology company, because they use this data that we derive from all of our devices and ways that we communicate. That’s how they connect with the person who drinks Coke,” Reynolds added. “If you can think of the world’s biggest beverage company as being a technology company, all of us need to be in the business of technology. When you are in the business of technology, you need to make it simple and hassle-free. User experience is what everybody is looking at.”

Throughout the interview, Reynolds continued to detail the importance of user experience, particularly in the digital payment space, as well as exploring the benefits of solutions like those being developed by GreenBox for small business owners.

Learn more by listening to the full interview on The Wild West Crypto Show.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The company’s applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.GreenBoxPOS.com.

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com