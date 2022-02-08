GBT Provides Update on its Continued Evaluation of the Software Defined Radio Technology for GEN II Long Range Radio System

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), is providing an update about the continuation of its efforts to evaluate Software Defined Radio (SDR) technology for its GEN II long-range radio system. SDR communication is a software-controlled radio operation. A typical RF system is traditionally operated via hardware using radio modules and components. SDR technology is a computer-controlled RF system. GBT is now evaluating the capabilities of using SDR to enable the creation of an intelligent, software controlled, HF communication system. GBT’s Infinia (internal project’s code name) is a data and voice communication project that operates using High Frequency (HF) radio waves. Infinia communicates through ionospheric propagation environment to reach very long distances.



GBT’s goal is to use its AI technology to overcome long range radio systems challenges. One of the most significant challenges is communicating through areas which there is no reception, also called skip zones. The Company will evaluate SDR technology to enable efficient, programmatical method for dead-zone coverage. The solution is targeted to be based on an AI geo-referenced analytics and control. The Company is evaluating whether it can use the SDR system to analyze Earth’s ionospheric conditions according to geographical zones and automatically tune RF signals and frequencies. It is the goal of the intelligent software control to maintain continuous, reliable communication regardless of location, rough terrains, time of day, seasons, and weather conditions.

The system will be evaluated for transmission techniques, error detection and interference reduction. A cognitive radio approach will be implemented, where the Company will evaluate the AI engine’s ability to learn from experience about communications patterns, analyzes the information to conclude spectrum occupancy, locations and frequency adjustments. In addition, the evaluation will assess the SDR module’s ability to automatically adjust antenna power, position and additional system’s factors. GBT previously filed a provisional patent in October 2021 and is now working to file a comprehensive non-provisional patent for the system during the next few months.

"Our ultimate goal is to achieve an intelligent, long range radio system to facilitate global communication around the globe. The Infinia system is a long range, HF based, radio system that we believe will sustains harsh weather, rough terrain, and can be a great asset for civil and military organizations. For example, remote locations rescue radio or worldwide telemedicine services. We are continuing to further our GEN II development to achieve an intelligent, skip zone free, global wireless solution. SDR technology is a programmatically controlled RF technology and we believe it captures a whole world of possibilities when it comes to AI controlled radio. The Infinia is targeted to be a cognitive radio system with the goal of learning from its experience utilizing the system’s RF signals patterns/behavior, ionospheric conditions, locations, weather/terrain and provide an on-the-fly control to maintain viable reception at all times. A reliable, global communication is a crucial feature for emergency and rescue radio systems. We believe SDR technology evaluation is a key phase in the goal of creating a smart, reliable and efficient radio system to reach anywhere around the world. We consider the Infinia project one of our major IPs and we are now working to file for a comprehensive, non-provisional patent application to protect its approach, techniques and methodologies.” stated Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com