IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Marc Aneed, CEO of Eat Well Investment Group Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – via InvestorWire – IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Marc Aneed, CEO, President and Director of Eat Well Investment Group Inc. (CSE: EWG) (OTC: EWGFF), a plant-based foods company combining the best of agribusiness, foodtech and CPG brands to supply the world with innovative, delicious and better-for-you foods.

Throughout the interview, Aneed discussed Eat Well Group’s business model, highlighting its rapid development into a vertically integrated company over recent months.

“Although Eat Well Group as a Company was formed this past August, it’s been decades in the making,” Aneed said. “We have established a plant-based foods platform Company through several strategic investments, we’ve created a vertically integrated model whereby we have plant-based proteins that we process, a foodtech division that creates next-generation foods and a branded business called Amara, which has plant-based infant nutrition products like baby cereals and toddler snacks.”

“We’re one of the forerunners today in solving the critical gap in the chain of plant-based foods. Most of the companies that you see today – all of whom are friends of ours – are either commercial or brand type platforms like Beyond Meat, R&D groups like Motif where you’re investing but waiting for several years to monetize, or closer to the farm – processors or distributors of ingredients,” he continued. “We recognized about a decade ago that plant-based food is such a young business, it needs full linkage across the supply chain, where the upstream talks to the downstream. That’s what Eat Well Group has accomplished and continues to build very ambitiously for the future.”

Aneed then provided some insight into his extensive background in the consumer-packaged goods industry.

“I’m an over-20-year consumer products veteran… Throughout my career, I worked in leadership positions on iconic American brands like Quaker Oats and Gatorade… as well as a number of different product categories such as meal staples, household storage and value-added nutrition,” Aneed added. “The last eight years or so before Eat Well, I was leading a variety of sports nutrition brands… with about $750 million in total value – brands like Optimum Nutrition and Isopure. Most recently, I ran Amazing Grass, a green superfood plant-based nutrition brand. Across my career, I’ve been fortunate to have launched dozens of new items, bought two different businesses with a total value of about $350 million and been a part of $1 billion in cumulative growth.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Marc Aneed, CEO, President and Director of Eat Well Investment Group Inc. (CSE: EWG) (OTC: EWGFF), to learn more about the company’s proven management team, recent milestones and operational goals for 2022 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Eat Well Investment Group Inc.

Eat Well Investment Group is a publicly traded investment company primarily focused on high-growth companies in the agribusiness, food tech, plant-based and ESG (environmental, social and governance) sectors. Eat Well Group’s management team has an extensive record of sourcing, financing and building successful companies across a broad range of industries and maintains a current investment mandate on the health/wellness industry. The team has financed and invested in early-stage venture companies for greater than 25 years, resulting in unparalleled access to deal flow and the ability to construct a portfolio of opportunistic investments intended to generate superior risk-adjusted returns.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.EatWellGroup.com

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com