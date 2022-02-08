Plant Veda Highlights Functional Probiotic Product Lines

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative food manufacturer, extolls the benefits of intaking sufficient probiotics. According to Harvard Medical School, a growing body of scientific evidence suggests that you could treat and even prevent some illnesses with foods and supplements containing certain kinds of live bacteria. The word probiotic is derived from Latin and Greek, meaning “for life”.



Probiotics are live microorganisms. When taken in sufficient amounts, they can help restore the natural balance of gut bacteria resulting in health benefits.

In 1907, Elie Metchnikoff of the Pasteur Institute in Paris, while working in Bulgaria, was intrigued as to why certain inhabitants of the Bulgarian population lived much longer than others. He particularly focused his study on centenarians, people who lived past the age of 100. He researched possible links between their extraordinary age and their lifestyle.

What Metchnikoff discovered was that the villagers living in the Caucasus Mountains were drinking a fermented yogurt drink on a daily basis. His studies into the drink found that it contained a probiotic called Lactobacillus bulgaricus which seemingly improved their health and increased their lifespan.

Plant Veda is dedicated to promoting health. The Company’s Lassi and Plant Gurt are made with whole food, plant-based ingredients and contain a special blend of Billions of Live Probiotics – beneficial dairy-free cultures. Having live probiotics in plant-based yogurts is one of the key differentiators in the fast-growing plant-based market and we believe one of the major reasons why consumers love Plant Veda products.

According to the “Let’s Eat Healthy” movement, a study of adults that consumed a yogurt drink with several bacterial strains showed that consumption of the probiotics significantly reduced the incidence of upper respiratory infections and flu-like symptoms. In preschool children, a diet that included daily probiotic consumption led to reduced cold and flu symptoms and a decrease in missed school days due to illness.

With Plant Veda’s creation of dairy free probiotic yogurt lines, those who live a plant based lifestyle have go-to products for live probiotic intake.

“In these times of global health uncertainty, maintaining and boosting our immune system is more important than ever,” stated Sunny Gurnani, CEO of Plant Veda. “A healthy dose of daily probiotics may be the key. Plant Veda offers a wide range of delicious products that could be a part of a healthy daily lifestyle. It’s important we take steps to protect ourselves and our families during these challenging times.”

“Through 2022, the Plant Veda team will continue to work on new products and find ways to improve our current products. We feel we have some exciting things in development. and look forward to bringing additional high-quality plant-based products to the market.”

About Plant Veda (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B)

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. We remain clear in our goals: to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health through plant-based consumption. Our Company has succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives, continuing to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave our customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

