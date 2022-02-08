Honey Badger Silver Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 16th

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX:V: TUF/ OTCQB: HBEIF), the silver-focused mineral company based in Toronto, Canada with an extensive portfolio of interests in the Thunder Bay Cobalt-Silver District and in southeast and south central Yukon, today announced that Chad Williams, Executive Chairman, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 16th, 2022.



DATE: February 16th, 2022

TIME: 1:30pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3KJUz3U

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

Honey Badger Silver’s highlights on the recent work program at our 100%-owned Plata property, located in Yukon, Canada:

Our recent work program has shown significant results from rock and soil geochemical analyses that confirm that Plata has similar high-grade, early-stage, gold enriched silver veins as found in the Keno Hill District, one of Canada’s most prolific silver camps.

Plata is considerably under-explored when compared to Keno Hill. The potential to develop existing targets is very promising as is the potential for making new high-grade silver discoveries.

Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger Silver is a Canadian silver company based in Toronto, Ontario focused on the acquisition, development and integration of accretive transactions of silver ounces. The company is led by a highly experienced leadership with a track record of value creation backed by a skilled technical team. With a dominant land position in Ontario’s historic Thunder Bay Silver District and advanced projects in southeast and south-central Yukon, Honey Badger Silver is positioning to be a top tier silver producer.

