Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. presented at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference February 19th

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. (TSXV: MKT, OTC: MKTSF), focused on Prediction Markets, today announced that Johnny Chen, Founder & CEO, presented at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 19th, 2026.

Recent Company Highlights

Prospect Prediction Markets was acquired by DeepMarkit Corp. and currently raised C$2.16M

Aydin Kilic, CEO of HIVE Blockchain, joined the board

Johnny Chen joins Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. as Founder & CEO



About Prospect Markets

Prospect Markets is a sports-focused prediction market and fan engagement platform. The company’s platform enables fans to participate in transparent, real-time prediction markets across all sports, providing enriched, data-driven experiences that deepen engagement before, during, and after games. By crowdsourcing sentiment through market participation, Prospect Markets generates actionable insight into fan expectations and transforms passive sports viewership into active participation.

