capAI PLC to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference – Strategic Platform Update

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- capAI PLC (LSE: CPAI; OTCQB: CPIQF), a publicly listed AI-focused incubation and platform development company with operations in Palo Alto, California and the United Kingdom, today announced that Executive Director Professor Ronjon Nag will present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 19, 2026.

DATE: February 19, 2026

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

Strategic Highlights

Leadership & Strategic Alignment

Professor Ronjon Nag, Adjunct Professor at Stanford University and serial entrepreneur with exits to Apple, BlackBerry, and Motorola, serves as Executive Director. He also leads R42 Group, a Silicon Valley-based venture fund and institute aligned with capAI’s strategic objectives.

Capital-Efficient Alliance with R42 Group

The alliance with R42 Group is structured around exclusive licensing and embedded acquisition options, providing asymmetric upside while limiting capital at risk. The staged framework allows validation prior to material capital deployment, preserving balance sheet flexibility and reducing downside exposure.

AI Media Platform – capMedia

Exclusive licence to Author42 AI publishing platform with sub-licensing rights and acquisition optionality. Expansion into Creator42 (book-to-film/TV) and Game42 (book-to-game) supports scalable IP monetisation across global media markets.

AI Healthcare & Longevity – capMedical

Formation of capMedical Inc. to evaluate AI-enabled preventative health and longevity initiatives through a capital-light operating model aligned with demographic tailwinds.

Operational Model

Deployment of a lean 'tiny teams' framework to maximise operating leverage, reduce fixed overhead, and accelerate platform development.

About capAI PLC

capAI PLC is a publicly listed artificial intelligence incubation and platform company focused on structured acquisition, development, and monetisation of scalable AI intellectual property across media, healthcare, and longevity sectors. The Company integrates disciplined capital allocation, licensing economics, and lean execution to build long-term shareholder value.

