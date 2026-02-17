ConnectM to Present at the AI and Technology Virtual Investor Conference February 19th

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: CNTM), headquartered in Marlborough, MA (“ConnectM” or the “Company”), a constellation of technology-driven businesses powering the modern energy economy, today announced that that Nayeem Hussain, President, will present live at the AI and Technology Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 19, 2026.

DATE: February 19th

TIME: 1:00PM ET

Recent Company Highlights

Driving Toward EBITDA Break-Even – Continued operating discipline and cost alignment initiatives position the Company to reduce reliance on external capital and support self-funded growth.

– Continued operating discipline and cost alignment initiatives position the Company to reduce reliance on external capital and support self-funded growth. Unlocking Portfolio Value – Advancing strategic portfolio simplification initiatives, to unlock value, enhance focus, and promote capital allocation efficiency.

– Advancing strategic portfolio simplification initiatives, to unlock value, enhance focus, and promote capital allocation efficiency. Expanding VPP-Ready Storage Platforms – Scaling Hi-C™ and Hi-E™ battery solutions with integrated telemetry, dispatch capability, and grid-services positioning—framing storage as a software-connected energy platform.

– Scaling Hi-C™ and Hi-E™ battery solutions with integrated telemetry, dispatch capability, and grid-services positioning—framing storage as a software-connected energy platform. AI-Enabled Energy Management Through Keen – Leveraging AI-powered Keen heat pumps as controllable, VPP-capable HVAC assets, enabling real-time optimization and flexible load participation.





About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.

ConnectM brings together technology-driven businesses powering the modern energy economy. Through its Owned Service Network, Managed Solutions, Logistics, Transportation, and technology subsidiary Keen Labs, the Company delivers AI-powered electrification, distributed energy, last-mile delivery, and smart mobility solutions to customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.connectm.com and www.keenlabs.ai.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding our future financial performance and our strategy, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “project” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. We caution you that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. In addition, we caution you that the forward-looking statements regarding the Company contained in this press release are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and ConnectM is under no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

