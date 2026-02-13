Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

 | Source: Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Growth Virtual Investor Conference, held February 10th – 12th are now available for on-demand viewing.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend. 

REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through February 25th.

Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

February 10th – 12th

PresentationTicker(s)
Valkea Resources Corp.(OTCQB: OZBKF | TSXV: OZ)
Cabral Gold, Inc.(OTCQX: CBGZF | TSXV: CBR)
Anfield Energy Inc.(Nasdaq: AEC | TSXV: AEC)
Dryden Gold Corp.(OTCQB: DRYGF | TSXV: DRY)
Highland Copper Company Inc.(OTCQB: HDRSF | TSXV: HI)
Lake Resources N.L.(OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE)
IBC Advanced Alloys Inc.(OTCQB: IAALF | TSXV: IB)
Prince Silver Corp.(OTCQB: PRNCF | CSE: PRNC)
Blackrock Silver Corp.(OTCQX: BKRRF | TSXV: BRC)
Great Pacific Gold Corp.(OTCQX: GPGCF | TSXV: GPAC)
GR Silver Mining Ltd.(OTCQB: GRSLF| TSXV: GRSL)
Silver Storm Mining Ltd.(OTCQX: SVRSF| TSXV: SVRS)
Star Gold Corp.(OTCQB: SRGZ)
American Battery Materials(OTCID: BLTH)
Adyton Resources Corporation(Pink: ADYRF | TSXV: ADY)
Gold Terra Resource Corp.(OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT)
DLP Resources Inc.(OTCQB: DLPRF | TSXV: DLP)
Liberty Gold Corp.(OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)
Arizona Metals Corp.(OTCQX: AZMCF | TSXV: ARTG)
First Phosphate Corp.(OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS)
Aftermath Silver Ltd.(OTCQX: AAGFF | TSXV: AAG)
Founders Metals Inc.(OTCQX: FDMIF | TSXV: FDR)
Precipitate Gold Corp.(OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG)
Galantas Gold Corp.(OTCID: GALKF | TSXV: GAL)
International Battery Metals Ltd.(OTCQB: IBATF | TSXV: IBAT)
Dolly Varden Silver Corporation(NYSE American: DVS | TSXV: DV)
Roxmore Resources Inc.(OTCQX: GARLF | TSX: RM)
North Bay Resources, Inc.(OTCID: NBRI)
Frontier Lithium Inc.(OTCQB: LITOF | TSXV: FL)
RPX Gold Inc.(OTCQB: RDEXF | TSXV: RPX)
White Gold Corp.(OTCQX: WHGOF | TSXV: WGO)
STLLR Gold Inc.(OTCQX: STLRF | TSX: STLR)
AbraSilver Resource Corp.(OTCQX: ABBRF| TSX: ABRA)
West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.(OTCQX: WRLGF | TSXV: WRLG)
Lion Copper & Gold Corp.(OTCQB: LCGMF | CSE: LEO)
Radisson Mining Resources Inc.(OTCQX: RMRDF | TSXV: RDS)
District Metals Corp.(OTCQX: DMXCF | TSXV: DMX)
1911 Gold Corp.(OTCQX: AUMBF | TSXV: AUMB)
Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd.(OTCQX: GSVRF | TSXV: GSVR)
Q2 Metals Corp.(OTCQB: QUEXF | TSXV: QTWO)
Ionic Rare Earth Ltd.(OTCQB: IXRRF | ASX: IXR)
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.(OTCQX: GMGMF | TSXV: GMG)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

 

            











        

            

            
