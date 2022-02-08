Imprivata Named Best in KLAS for Software and Services

Waltham, Mass., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata, the digital identity company for healthcare and beyond, has been top ranked in the new 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report by KLAS Research for its identity and access management suite.



The costs, risks, and inefficiencies of manual provisioning – and other traditional identity access management (IAM) processes – have been sharply amplified in an era defined by the coronavirus pandemic, the historic onslaught of data breaches and ransomware, and the push toward digital transformation. Many healthcare delivery organizations continue to wrestle with complex, often outdated, decentralized approaches – with clinicians lacking immediate, role-based access to EHRs and other critical applications, thereby limiting access to digital systems and disrupting healthcare delivery to patients in need. Imprivata achieved the top score in its segment and emerged as the number one vendor in software and services among the most prominent healthcare technology providers. Healthcare providers hold Best in KLAS vendors to the highest standard of excellence.

“Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions,” said Adam Gale, CEO at KLAS. “These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software services and firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

The 2022 Best in KLAS designation recognizes technology providers’ outstanding efforts to help healthcare organizations deliver quality patient care and improve practice operations. KLAS Research evaluated Imprivata and provided an overall performance score as well as an assessment on six key customer experience pillars: Culture, Loyalty, Operations, Product, Relationship and Value.

“Our growth in users exposed some gaps in our IAM solution and other systems that led us to turn to Imprivata Identity Governance, said the head of IT and technology at Midwestern Health System. “Imprivata has been a proven leader in the industry and has helped us with many of our identity access solutions to date.”

For two decades, Imprivata has been enabling healthcare with seamless, efficient and effective security solutions. The company experienced strong momentum in 2021, including acquiring Xton Technologies to add privileged access management capabilities to Imprivata’s solutions; collaborating with Microsoft to make its digital identity solutions available on Azure and with VMWare to give clinicians password-free access for mobile workflows; and releasing the first Enterprise Password AutoFill solution for iOS.

“Our customers are at the forefront in delivering quality patient care and require technology partners who are in-step to deliver alongside these values, which we’re proud to be recognized as doing,” said Gus Malezis, CEO at Imprivata. “Our identity and access management solutions are more important than ever as cyber risks continue to rise and clinicians face burnout, helping them to securely access the data and applications they need while spending more time with patients.”

To learn more about Imprivata’s identity access management suite, visit: www.imprivata.com.

About Imprivata

Imprivata, the digital identity company for healthcare and beyond, provides identity, authentication, and access management solutions that are purpose-built to solve healthcare’s unique workflow, security, and compliance challenges. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information across the increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://www.imprivata.com/.

Media contact

Matt Eckess

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

imprivata@rlyl.com

857 217 2886