eXp Realty Opens Brokerage Operations in the Dominican Republic

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the fastest-growing global real estate brokerage and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), has expanded into the Dominican Republic. eXp Realty now operates in 19 countries with over 73,000 agents around the world.



eXp’s real estate brokerage operations in the Dominican Republic will be led by Marbel Lugo, who brings more than 20 years of experience in real estate investment, consulting and development. Lugo is a pioneer in the Dominican Republic real estate industry as a Board member of the Association of Real Estate Agents, author, and the first real estate coach in the country.

“As we continue to gain traction in the Caribbean and Latin American markets, we have had significant interest from agents in the Dominican Republic and feel it’s a perfect next step in expanding our footprint,” said Michael Valdes, President of eXp Global who is responsible for eXp Realty’s worldwide expansion. “With a strong residential property market driven by tourism, easy international access and attractive incentives for foreign investment, the Dominican Republic is an ideal market to expand our growing brand.”

eXp Realty’s agile cloud-based work platform has allowed it to expand rapidly across the globe, opening 14 new markets over the past two years. The Dominican Republic represents the first of three markets that eXp Global has identified for expansion in the first quarter of 2022. Greece and New Zealand are slated to open later in the quarter.

“eXp is transforming the real estate industry, and with new operations in the Dominican Republic, we will improve the lives and businesses of real estate agents by providing new tools and growth opportunities,” said Lugo. “Together, we will bring the future of real estate to our agents in the Dominican Republic through eXp Realty’s unique model, while also offering faster and more efficient services to homebuyers and sellers.”

eXp Realty’s financial model for residential real estate agents offers an attractive commission structure, providing agents with an opportunity to earn additional income by helping to grow the company’s agent base globally, and earn equity in the company through listing and selling activities. eXp Realty’s cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, the company’s immersive and collaborative virtual platform, which enables its agents to communicate, meet and conduct business in the metaverse.

