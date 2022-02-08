Vita Coco Wants to Tackle Your Hangover for the Big Game with Launch of The Hangover Shop

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading coconut water brand Vita Coco is here to tackle your Monday morning hangover the day after the Big Game with the pilot launch of The Hangover Shop on all major delivery platforms in New York City, Los Angeles and Miami.



On February 14, Vita Coco is teaming up with REEF Kitchens to launch The Hangover Shop , your one-stop-shop for everything you need to remedy your hangover and get back on track. Consumers can shop for their go-to hangover recovery items, including Advil, DiGiorno frozen pizza, Vita Coco and more, from the comfort of their couch and expect deliveries to their doorstep within minutes. To order from The Hangover Shop, residents within the set delivery radius in New York City, Los Angeles and Miami can open any major delivery app, including DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats and GrubHub, on iOS or Android, and search The Hangover Shop, or visit thehangover.shop . For a limited time, customers will receive $5 off their purchase of $25 or more.

Vita Coco’s first-of-its-kind The Hangover Subscription is also available nationwide, giving consumers the ability to enroll in automatic deliveries of coconut water ten days prior to the Big Game and all major holidays. The customized plan gives you a choice of coconut water and provides you with a free gift based on your hangover mood with your first shipment. Sign up for The Hangover Subscription online at vitacoco.com/hangover-subscription .

In addition to alleviating hangover woes from Sunday’s Big Game celebrations or upsets, Vita Coco is partnering with Lyft to make sure consumers nationwide get home safely after watching the game. For $10 off your ride on Sunday, February 13 and Monday, February 14, while supplies last, simply enter the code COCOMODE on the Rewards page of the Lyft app to activate “Coconut Mode,” and all available cars on the map will transform into coconuts. Code COCOMODE can also be redeemed on vitacoco.com for $10 off.

“We always knew that coconut water was great to drink after a night out, and with the launch of The Hangover Shop and The Hangover Subscription, we are making hangover recovery as easy as a walk to the fridge or a doorstep delivery,” said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer at The Vita Coco Company. “Vita Coco is packed with electrolytes and nutrients that are naturally hydrating. Our new coconut water-powered hangover remedies are perfect for anyone looking to recover with a better-for-you product.”

ABOUT VITA COCO

Vita Coco is the leading coconut water beverage brand, celebrated for bringing the benefits of coconuts to the world. Championed by informed consumers, health and wellness experts, pro-athletes and celebrities for its nutrient-rich hydration, Vita Coco’s portfolio now includes sparkling coconut water, a coconut non-dairy beverage and coconut oil. For more information please visit vitacoco.com.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by co-CEO Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

ABOUT REEF

REEF transforms urban spaces into community hubs that bring the best goods, services, and experiences to the neighborhood. With an ecosystem of 5,000 locations and a team of over 18,000 people, REEF is the largest operator of parking real estate and delivery restaurants in North America. By connecting the world to your block, we’re making the place you live, the place you love to be.

Please drink responsibly. If you or a loved one is struggling with alcohol abuse please visit www.rethinkingdrinking.niaaa.nih.gov.

