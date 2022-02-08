New Tools From Trex Improve Deck Installation and Longevity

WINCHESTER, Va., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a year when composite decking manufacturers have primarily focused on driving capacity to keep up with demand for core products, “Engineering What’s Next In Outdoor Living®” has remained top-of-mind for Trex. The world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing, and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, will reinforce its innovation leadership at the 2022 International Builders’ Show where it plans to unveil new products designed to enhance ease of installation and extend the longevity of a deck’s substructure.

“At Trex, we are constantly looking at how we can improve the deck building process – not only for consumers but for all the overworked contractors out there,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex. “These latest innovations do just that by making it easier for builders to work with Trex products and deliver increased quality and satisfaction to their clients.”

Following are some new essentials from Trex making their official industry debuts during IBS 2022:

Trex® Universal Fastener Installation Tool

More than a decade ago, Trex expanded its Hideaway® Hidden Fastening System with the introduction of the Universal Fastener, which can be used with most major competitive deck boards. This product was designed in conjunction with contractor feedback to deliver a fast and easy installation while eliminating the excess waste of carrying several product lines’ hidden fasteners. To further help building professionals optimize both cost and time efficiency, Trex has introduced the new Trex® Universal Fastener Installation Tool, an innovative accessory designed to increase application ease and accuracy, while reducing installation time by up to 50%.

Created with both professionals and DIYers in mind, this tool cuts installation time in half by allowing the installer to fully actuate the fastener in one easy step. Utilizing a nose cone to make sure the bit hits the fastener head, as well as a unique drive angle, the installer can now fully tighten each clip while easily sliding the next board into place. Lightweight and durable, the tool also features a rotatable handle that allows for both pushing and pulling from a variety of angles, along with a handy bit holder on the underside.

“In developing this tool, we worked closely with professional contractors to test the design to ensure that all of its features directly addressed their needs and exceeded their expectations,” noted Adkins.

The new Trex tool delivers a simple installation process that allows for a clean, superior, fastener-free deck surface. The Universal Fastener also makes it faster and easier to replace damaged boards – even those in the middle of a deck – resulting in less time spent on callbacks.

“With the increasing popularity of decks that are free of visible nails and screws, particularly among homeowners with children and pets, this installation tool allows contractors to meet consumer demand more efficiently and effectively,” Adkins added. “When compared with other installation methods, this inexpensive tool is a tremendous value to installers of any experience level.”

Available through Trex distributors and online at Shop.Trex.com, the Trex Universal Fastener Installation Tool is priced to retail at approximately $23, making it an affordable must-have for any deck building toolbox.

Trex ® Ledger and Rim Tapes

The makers of Trex® Protect™ Joist & Beam Tape have created two new protective tapes engineered for use on the ledger board and rim joists of wooden decking substructures. Designed to enhance structural integrity, these new tapes provide protection against moisture penetration that can cause water damage and deterioration of a deck’s support system.

“Ask any contractor where a deck is most likely to fail and, chances are, they’ll point to the ledger board,” said Dave Kile, founder of Trex® RainEscape®, which manufactures Trex Protect and Trex Seal products. “If not properly installed – and protected – this single element can be the downfall of any deck. Our new ledger and rim tapes are engineered to preserve a deck’s integrity and longevity. And, with their easy-to-apply design, there’s no reason for any deck to be left vulnerable to the elements and premature failure.”

Trex® Seal™ Ledger Tape – Reinforced with an aluminum liner, this 11”-wide butyl-based tape offers a superior alternative to traditional ledger flashing by creating a waterproof barrier that provides complete coverage of the ledger board. It also seals any gaps between the ledger and the substructure for optimal protection. Featuring a convenient 5.5” double-release liner, Trex Seal Ledger Tape is easy to apply for accurate installation and is Code AAMA711 compliant.

Trex® Protect™ Rim Joist Tape – Joining the popular Trex Protect line-up of butyl joist and beam tapes is a new 11”-wide option designed specifically for use on rim joists to create a moisture-proof barrier. The expanded width also makes it ideal for use on stairs and flat-blocked horizontal wood surfaces. Like other Trex Protect products, it can be applied to any wooden deck frame structure and comes with a non-skid surface for added comfort and safety. With this addition, Trex Protect tapes will be available in three sizes: one for joists (1 5/8”), one for beams (3 1/8”) and one for rim joists, stairs and flat blocking (11”).

“These new wider tape options directly address needs we saw in the marketplace,” explained Kile. “Instead of having to apply multiple strips of beam tape to cover larger areas, builders can now protect these areas with just one.”

The new, 11” Trex Seal and Trex Protect tapes will be available beginning in March and will be on display, along with the Trex Universal Fastener Installation Tool, in the Trex booth (#W2954) during the International Builders’ Show, Feb. 8-10 in Orlando. The Trex Universal Fastener Installation Tool also will be highlighted as part of the IBS New Product Zone. For more information, visit www.trex.com .

About Trex Company, Inc.

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to have been named to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies and Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

About Trex ® RainEscape ®

Trex® RainEscape® products are manufactured and sold by IBP, LLC under a Trademark License Agreement with Trex Company, Inc. RainEscape is a federally registered trademark of IBP, LLC. A 20-year Limited Warranty is provided by the manufacturer.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e0922ad-c529-4f9b-8a81-e12593867542

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c30b907-48a0-4680-9489-2b0d53a439e0