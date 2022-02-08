INE Honored as 3x Cybersecurity Excellence Award Winner

Cary, NC, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE, the global leader in online technical skills training, is proud to announce it has been selected as three-time winners of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies, products, and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. The winners are selected based on the strength of their nomination, which includes detailed information on platform technology and key industry differentiators.

INE is being honored as a 2022 Gold recipient of Best Cybersecurity Training Provider, based on a potent combination of a cutting-edge, cloud-based, and hands-on lab environment with a world-class instructor roster and relentless pursuit of excellence in the form of numerous acquisitions that provide clients with the most comprehensive and real-world-scenario-based learning experience.

INE’s Chief Executive Officer Richard McLain is being recognized as the 2022 Gold recipient of Cybersecurity Executive of the Year. During his tenure as CEO, Richard has proven to be a visionary leader, spearheading numerous strategic acquisitions and growing the company’s profits, client base, and renewing revenue substantially, while maintaining a commitment to lowering barriers to technical education and increasing access for international students. “INE is where we are today because of the incredible team we have on staff, and I am proud every day to be in a position to work alongside them to create an incredible learning experience for students, who strive to become the next generations of experts in this industry,” said McLain.

INE is also being honored as a 2022 Silver recipient of Best Cybersecurity Education Provider. Nominees in this category are recognized for innovative and technologically forward-thinking platforms, and INE is proud to be at the top of the class.

“We congratulate INE for the recognition as Gold and Silver winners in the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community group on LinkedIn which organizes the 7th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “With over 900 entries in more than 250 award categories, the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. The winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today’s urgent cybersecurity challenges.”

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of online technical training for the IT industry. Harnessing the world's most powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, global video distribution network, and world-class expert instructors, INE is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide, and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE’s suite of learning paths offer an incomparable depth of expertise across cyber security, cloud, networking, and data science. INE is committed to delivering the most advanced technical training on the planet, while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

Attachments